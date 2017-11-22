Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)

|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3485-3
November 21, 2017
linux-aws vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-aws: Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems
Details:
It was discovered that a race condition existed in the ALSA subsystem of
the Linux kernel when creating and deleting a port via ioctl(). A local
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15265)
Eric Biggers discovered that the key management subsystem in the Linux
kernel did not properly restrict adding a key that already exists but is
uninstantiated. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15299)
It was discovered that a race condition existed in the packet fanout
implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to
cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-15649)
Eric Biggers discovered a race condition in the key management subsystem of
the Linux kernel around keys in a negative state. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15951)
Andrey Konovalov discovered a use-after-free vulnerability in the USB
serial console driver in the Linux kernel. A physically proximate attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly
execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16525)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the Ultra Wide Band driver in the Linux
kernel did not properly check for an error condition. A physically
proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16526)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel
contained a use-after-free vulnerability. A local attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-16527)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel did
not properly validate USB audio buffer descriptors. A physically proximate
attacker could use this cause a denial of service (system crash) or
possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16529)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB unattached storage driver in the
Linux kernel contained out-of-bounds error when handling alternative
settings. A physically proximate attacker could use to cause a denial of
service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16530)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did
not properly validate USB interface association descriptors. A physically
proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system
crash). (CVE-2017-16531)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did
not properly validate USB HID descriptors. A physically proximate attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).
(CVE-2017-16533)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did
not properly validate CDC metadata. A physically proximate attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16534)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did
not properly validate USB BOS metadata. A physically proximate attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).
(CVE-2017-16535)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-1003-aws 4.4.0-1003.3
linux-image-aws 4.4.0.1003.3
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3485-3
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3485-1
CVE-2017-15265, CVE-2017-15299, CVE-2017-15649, CVE-2017-15951,
CVE-2017-16525, CVE-2017-16526, CVE-2017-16527, CVE-2017-16529,
CVE-2017-16530, CVE-2017-16531, CVE-2017-16533, CVE-2017-16534,
CVE-2017-16535
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-aws/4.4.0-1003.3
