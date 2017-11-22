Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)



--===============8819220826690099567==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="ssypjyzul5cvxs5c"

Content-Disposition: inline





--ssypjyzul5cvxs5c

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3485-3

November 21, 2017



linux-aws vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-aws: Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems



Details:



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the ALSA subsystem of

the Linux kernel when creating and deleting a port via ioctl(). A local

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15265)



Eric Biggers discovered that the key management subsystem in the Linux

kernel did not properly restrict adding a key that already exists but is

uninstantiated. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15299)



It was discovered that a race condition existed in the packet fanout

implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to

cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-15649)



Eric Biggers discovered a race condition in the key management subsystem of

the Linux kernel around keys in a negative state. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15951)



Andrey Konovalov discovered a use-after-free vulnerability in the USB

serial console driver in the Linux kernel. A physically proximate attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly

execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16525)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the Ultra Wide Band driver in the Linux

kernel did not properly check for an error condition. A physically

proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16526)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel

contained a use-after-free vulnerability. A local attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-16527)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate USB audio buffer descriptors. A physically proximate

attacker could use this cause a denial of service (system crash) or

possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16529)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB unattached storage driver in the

Linux kernel contained out-of-bounds error when handling alternative

settings. A physically proximate attacker could use to cause a denial of

service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16530)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate USB interface association descriptors. A physically

proximate attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (system

crash). (CVE-2017-16531)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate USB HID descriptors. A physically proximate attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).

(CVE-2017-16533)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate CDC metadata. A physically proximate attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16534)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate USB BOS metadata. A physically proximate attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).

(CVE-2017-16535)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-1003-aws 4.4.0-1003.3

linux-image-aws 4.4.0.1003.3



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3485-3

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3485-1

CVE-2017-15265, CVE-2017-15299, CVE-2017-15649, CVE-2017-15951,

CVE-2017-16525, CVE-2017-16526, CVE-2017-16527, CVE-2017-16529,

CVE-2017-16530, CVE-2017-16531, CVE-2017-16533, CVE-2017-16534,

CVE-2017-16535



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-aws/4.4.0-1003.3





--ssypjyzul5cvxs5c

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIcBAABCgAGBQJaFHjSAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH02RgP/3WWEkGj49bGwnu0tNtoYGJ1

X17PdfF8gTcBtEFpB3HiRwsVlrQOYLwuFOoHo1vA4R0CgSUtmTjlEexmLCqPiLA+

cqqUHf6rusuuumoREdX+k7npe81bkNqWnAiWYsw8DHognk4DbKNaffuxcB40xcod

VJzumErrF9Y6pimmlIpn3vGSOklLB5XQjtB369fEgRyIiJ+f9Z+fJCLDMUmLc/VB

SWO9LhZQnu1AFFamAx0jSR1mteTCzGLOoymOn9esMXuI4K+D2AAsv8p0FynFq/ZN

dIOMcVyb4TtB0R/7VD4PjECHYwtO+MMI4K1Tdb9LpVivuPHysx9XNPuplqMf6GhW

yJPRhEfbcyfVKaDG3hxsSglk2Jzb/cS3v32c/K8AQTJ+PTHs3DHQydSbXD0lCdic

22ZnawsuXGIgVsLa1PqKkBgmDu3OOS1ojmQkRZ7f5cwX0kZw9d/BNz3Xv7VZZRX0

fxEkwqzvOAf0QoXCoFaoCWhfFwGMWP5ndnBOR6nRUJ0gxBoyQqNcx3IHhTrdiNzQ

5ef7ZVgIH+hzW8pin0DfJ6PmKbk4UoiAbgUE1uCGTT/4hOz12zVXTjjrtRtoyvbY

0dK4/5oYFRfyj8MHi+X00RudZnKZWlqFdl6ii3pnOjk3bTX+y9xFvg9YfiGYKzpc

O5K6OteSFPrTEznfHGIu

=5oSo

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--ssypjyzul5cvxs5c--





--===============8819220826690099567==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

