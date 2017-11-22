|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3488-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Mi, 22. November 2017, 00:09
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12188
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3488-1
November 21, 2017
linux-azure vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.
Software Description:
- linux-azure: Linux kernel for Microsoft Azure Cloud systems
Details:
It was discovered that the KVM subsystem in the Linux kernel did not
properly keep track of nested levels in guest page tables. A local attacker
in a guest VM could use this to cause a denial of service (host OS crash)
or possibly execute arbitrary code in the host OS.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.11.0-1015-azure 4.11.0-1015.15
linux-image-azure 4.11.0.1015.15
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3488-1
CVE-2017-12188
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-azure/4.11.0-1015.15
|
|