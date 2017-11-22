Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3488-1

November 21, 2017



linux-azure vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



The system could be made to crash or run programs as an administrator.



Software Description:

- linux-azure: Linux kernel for Microsoft Azure Cloud systems



Details:



It was discovered that the KVM subsystem in the Linux kernel did not

properly keep track of nested levels in guest page tables. A local attacker

in a guest VM could use this to cause a denial of service (host OS crash)

or possibly execute arbitrary code in the host OS.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.11.0-1015-azure 4.11.0-1015.15

linux-image-azure 4.11.0.1015.15



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3488-1

CVE-2017-12188



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-azure/4.11.0-1015.15





