Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in VLC media player
Name: Zwei Probleme in VLC media player
ID: DSA-4045-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: Mi, 22. November 2017, 06:55
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9300
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10699

Originalnachricht

 
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4045-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
November 21, 2017                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : vlc
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-9300 CVE-2017-10699

Several vulnerabilities have been found in VLC, the VideoLAN project's
media player. Processing malformed media files could lead to denial of
service and potentially the execution of arbitrary code.
		       
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 2.2.7-1~deb8u1.

For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 2.2.7-1~deb9u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your vlc packages.

For the detailed security status of vlc please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/vlc

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
