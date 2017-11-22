|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in VLC media player
|Zwei Probleme in VLC media player
|DSA-4045-1
|Debian
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Mi, 22. November 2017, 06:55
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9300
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10699
Originalnachricht
Package : vlc
CVE ID : CVE-2017-9300 CVE-2017-10699
Several vulnerabilities have been found in VLC, the VideoLAN project's
media player. Processing malformed media files could lead to denial of
service and potentially the execution of arbitrary code.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 2.2.7-1~deb8u1.
For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 2.2.7-1~deb9u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your vlc packages.
For the detailed security status of vlc please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/vlc
