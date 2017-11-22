Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in VLC media player

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4045-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

November 21, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : vlc

CVE ID : CVE-2017-9300 CVE-2017-10699



Several vulnerabilities have been found in VLC, the VideoLAN project's

media player. Processing malformed media files could lead to denial of

service and potentially the execution of arbitrary code.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed

in version 2.2.7-1~deb8u1.



For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in

version 2.2.7-1~deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your vlc packages.



For the detailed security status of vlc please refer to

its security tracker page at:

https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/vlc



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

