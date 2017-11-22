Login
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Berkeley DB
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in Berkeley DB
ID: USN-3489-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Mi, 22. November 2017, 07:09
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10140

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3489-1
November 21, 2017

db5.3 vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Berkeley DB could be made to expose sensitive information.

Software Description:
- db5.3: Berkeley v5.3 Database Documentation [html]

Details:

It was discovered that Berkeley DB incorrectly handled certain
configuration files. An attacker could possibly use this issue to read
sensitive information.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  db5.3-util                      5.3.28-12ubuntu0.1
  libdb5.3                        5.3.28-12ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  db5.3-util                      5.3.28-11ubuntu0.1
  libdb5.3                        5.3.28-11ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  db5.3-util                      5.3.28-3ubuntu3.1
  libdb5.3                        5.3.28-3ubuntu3.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3489-1
  CVE-2017-10140

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/db5.3/5.3.28-12ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/db5.3/5.3.28-11ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/db5.3/5.3.28-3ubuntu3.1
