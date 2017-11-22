Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Berkeley DB



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3489-1

November 21, 2017



db5.3 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Berkeley DB could be made to expose sensitive information.



Software Description:

- db5.3: Berkeley v5.3 Database Documentation [html]



Details:



It was discovered that Berkeley DB incorrectly handled certain

configuration files. An attacker could possibly use this issue to read

sensitive information.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

db5.3-util 5.3.28-12ubuntu0.1

libdb5.3 5.3.28-12ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

db5.3-util 5.3.28-11ubuntu0.1

libdb5.3 5.3.28-11ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

db5.3-util 5.3.28-3ubuntu3.1

libdb5.3 5.3.28-3ubuntu3.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3489-1

CVE-2017-10140



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/db5.3/5.3.28-12ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/db5.3/5.3.28-11ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/db5.3/5.3.28-3ubuntu3.1

