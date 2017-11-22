|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Berkeley DB
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in Berkeley DB
|ID:
|USN-3489-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Mi, 22. November 2017, 07:09
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10140
|
Originalnachricht
|
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3489-1
November 21, 2017
db5.3 vulnerability
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Berkeley DB could be made to expose sensitive information.
Software Description:
- db5.3: Berkeley v5.3 Database Documentation [html]
Details:
It was discovered that Berkeley DB incorrectly handled certain
configuration files. An attacker could possibly use this issue to read
sensitive information.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
db5.3-util 5.3.28-12ubuntu0.1
libdb5.3 5.3.28-12ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
db5.3-util 5.3.28-11ubuntu0.1
libdb5.3 5.3.28-11ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
db5.3-util 5.3.28-3ubuntu3.1
libdb5.3 5.3.28-3ubuntu3.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3489-1
CVE-2017-10140
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/db5.3/5.3.28-12ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/db5.3/5.3.28-11ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/db5.3/5.3.28-3ubuntu3.1
