Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in ldns
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in ldns
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-ffa8601413
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
|Datum:
|Mi, 22. November 2017, 07:22
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1510985
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1510993
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-ffa8601413
2017-11-21 20:38:55.506347
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : ldns
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 1.7.0
Release : 9.fc27
URL : http://www.nlnetlabs.nl/ldns/
Summary : Low-level DNS(SEC) library with API
Description :
ldns is a library with the aim to simplify DNS programming in C. All
low-level DNS/DNSSEC operations are supported. We also define a higher
level API which allows a programmer to (for instance) create or sign
packets.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Fix memory corruption in ldns_str2rdf_long_str, ldns_rr_new_frm_fp_l (#1511046)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1510985 - ldns: Memory corruption in ldns_rr_new_frm_fp_l
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1510985
[ 2 ] Bug #1510993 - ldns: Memory corruption in ldns_str2rdf_long_str
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1510993
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade ldns' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|