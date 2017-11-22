Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in ldns

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : ldns

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 1.7.0

Release : 9.fc27

URL : http://www.nlnetlabs.nl/ldns/

Summary : Low-level DNS(SEC) library with API

Description :

ldns is a library with the aim to simplify DNS programming in C. All

low-level DNS/DNSSEC operations are supported. We also define a higher

level API which allows a programmer to (for instance) create or sign

packets.



Fix memory corruption in ldns_str2rdf_long_str, ldns_rr_new_frm_fp_l (#1511046)

[ 1 ] Bug #1510985 - ldns: Memory corruption in ldns_rr_new_frm_fp_l

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1510985

[ 2 ] Bug #1510993 - ldns: Memory corruption in ldns_str2rdf_long_str

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1510993

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade ldns' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

