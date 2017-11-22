Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : openssl

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 1.1.0g

Release : 1.fc27

URL : http://www.openssl.org/

Summary : Utilities from the general purpose cryptography library with TLS

implementation

Description :

The OpenSSL toolkit provides support for secure communications between

machines. OpenSSL includes a certificate management tool and shared

libraries which provide various cryptographic algorithms and

protocols.



Minor security update release 1.1.0g.

[ 1 ] Bug #1486146 - CVE-2017-3735 CVE-2017-3736 openssl: various flaws

[fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486146

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade openssl' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

