Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in python-XStatic-jquery-ui

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-1bf5a0ce01

2017-11-22 01:03:54.843891

Name : python-XStatic-jquery-ui

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 1.12.0.1

Release : 2.fc26

URL : http://jqueryui.com/

Summary : jquery-ui (XStatic packaging standard)

Description :

JavaScript library packaged for setuptools (easy_install) / pip.



This package is intended to be used by any project that needs these files.



It intentionally does not provide any extra code except some metadata

nor has any extra requirements.



Update Information:



Security fix for `CVE-2016-7103 `

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1360286 - CVE-2016-7103 jquery-ui: cross-site scripting in dialog

closeText

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1360286

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade python-XStatic-jquery-ui' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

