Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in memcached
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in memcached
ID: FEDORA-2017-1c053de325
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mi, 22. November 2017, 07:31
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8705
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9951

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-1c053de325
2017-11-22 01:03:54.844049
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : memcached
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 1.4.39
Release     : 1.fc26
URL         : http://www.memcached.org/
Summary     : High Performance, Distributed Memory Object Cache
Description :
memcached is a high-performance, distributed memory object caching
system, generic in nature, but intended for use in speeding up dynamic
web applications by alleviating database load.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2017-9951
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1471970 - CVE-2017-9951 memcached: Heap-based buffer over-read in
 try_read_command function (incomplete fix for CVE-2016-8705)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1471970
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade memcached' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
