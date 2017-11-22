|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in perl-Net-Ping-External
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in perl-Net-Ping-External
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-69e06543c1
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Mi, 22. November 2017, 07:34
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2008-7319
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-69e06543c1
2017-11-22 01:03:54.847419
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : perl-Net-Ping-External
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 0.15
Release : 11.fc26
URL : http://search.cpan.org/dist/Net-Ping-External/
Summary : Cross-platform interface to ICMP "ping" utilities
Description :
Net::Ping::External is a module which interfaces with the "ping"
command on
many systems. It presently provides a single function, ping(), that takes
in a hostname and (optionally) a timeout and returns true if the host is
alive, and false otherwise. Unless you have the ability (and willingness)
to run your scripts as the superuser on your system, this module will
probably provide more accurate results than Net::Ping will.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Fixes a command injection vulnerability (CVE-2008-7319)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1510785 - CVE-2008-7319 perl-Net-Ping-External: Unproper argument
sanitization [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1510785
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade perl-Net-Ping-External' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|