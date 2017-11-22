|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in jbig2dec
|Name:
|Denial of Service in jbig2dec
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-13f0fd3028
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Mi, 22. November 2017, 07:37
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9216
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-13f0fd3028
2017-11-22 01:03:54.848477
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : jbig2dec
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 0.14
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://jbig2dec.sourceforge.net/
Summary : A decoder implementation of the JBIG2 image compression format
Description :
jbig2dec is a decoder implementation of the JBIG2 image compression format.
JBIG2 is designed for lossy or lossless encoding of 'bilevel' (1-bit
monochrome) images at moderately high resolution, and in particular scanned
paper documents. In this domain it is very efficient, offering compression
ratios on the order of 100:1.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
update to 0.14 (bugfix release)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1456730 - CVE-2017-9216 jbig2dec: Null pointer dereference in
jbig2_huffman_get() [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1456730
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade jbig2dec' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|