Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-7f30914972

2017-11-22 01:03:54.848814

Name : compat-openssl10

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 1.0.2m

Release : 1.fc26

URL : http://www.openssl.org/

Summary : Compatibility version of the OpenSSL library

Description :

The OpenSSL toolkit provides support for secure communications between

machines. This version of OpenSSL package contains only the libraries

and is provided for compatibility with previous releases and software

that does not support compilation with OpenSSL-1.1.



Update Information:



Minor update release 1.0.2m from upstream.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1486146 - CVE-2017-3735 CVE-2017-3736 openssl: various flaws

[fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486146

