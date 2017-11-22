|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-7f30914972
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Mi, 22. November 2017, 07:39
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3736
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3735
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-7f30914972
2017-11-22 01:03:54.848814
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : compat-openssl10
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 1.0.2m
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://www.openssl.org/
Summary : Compatibility version of the OpenSSL library
Description :
The OpenSSL toolkit provides support for secure communications between
machines. This version of OpenSSL package contains only the libraries
and is provided for compatibility with previous releases and software
that does not support compilation with OpenSSL-1.1.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Minor update release 1.0.2m from upstream.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1486146 - CVE-2017-3735 CVE-2017-3736 openssl: various flaws
[fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486146
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade compat-openssl10' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|