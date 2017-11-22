Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL
ID: FEDORA-2017-7f30914972
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Mi, 22. November 2017, 07:39
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3736
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3735

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-7f30914972
2017-11-22 01:03:54.848814
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : compat-openssl10
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 1.0.2m
Release     : 1.fc26
URL         : http://www.openssl.org/
Summary     : Compatibility version of the OpenSSL library
Description :
The OpenSSL toolkit provides support for secure communications between
machines. This version of OpenSSL package contains only the libraries
and is provided for compatibility with previous releases and software
that does not support compilation with OpenSSL-1.1.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Minor update release 1.0.2m from upstream.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1486146 - CVE-2017-3735 CVE-2017-3736 openssl: various flaws
 [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486146
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade compat-openssl10' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

0
Linux Foun­da­ti­on stellt Kon­fe­renz­plan 2018 vor

0
Ker­nel-Up­dates für Ubu­ntu 14.04, 16.04 und 17.04

0
OpenMan­d­ri­va stellt 32-Bit ein

0
Ana­ly­sel­ö­s­ung »Ma­ri­aDB AX« vor­ge­stellt

0
Spar­kyLi­nux 4.7 ak­tua­li­siert Sys­tem

6
Raspber­ry Pi Sli­de­show ak­tua­li­siert

2
OTRS 6 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Su­per­Tu­xKart 0.9.3 mit zahl­rei­chen Neue­run­gen

26
Ubu­ntu 18.04 LTS soll Gno­me-Apps als Snaps brin­gen

1
OpenBSD ver­stei­gert hand­si­gnier­tes CD-Set
 
Werbung