Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in memcached

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-99c0118c0c

2017-11-22 04:03:17.444055

Name : memcached

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.4.39

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.memcached.org/

Summary : High Performance, Distributed Memory Object Cache

Description :

memcached is a high-performance, distributed memory object caching

system, generic in nature, but intended for use in speeding up dynamic

web applications by alleviating database load.



Update Information:



Update to 1.4.39, which includes a security fix for CVE-2017-9951

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1471970 - CVE-2017-9951 memcached: Heap-based buffer over-read in

try_read_command function (incomplete fix for CVE-2016-8705)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1471970

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade memcached' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

