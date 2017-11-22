Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in perl-Net-Ping-External

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : perl-Net-Ping-External

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 0.15

Release : 11.fc25

URL : http://search.cpan.org/dist/Net-Ping-External/

Summary : Cross-platform interface to ICMP "ping" utilities

Description :

Net::Ping::External is a module which interfaces with the "ping"

command on

many systems. It presently provides a single function, ping(), that takes

in a hostname and (optionally) a timeout and returns true if the host is

alive, and false otherwise. Unless you have the ability (and willingness)

to run your scripts as the superuser on your system, this module will

probably provide more accurate results than Net::Ping will.



Fixes a command injection vulnerability (CVE-2008-7319)

[ 1 ] Bug #1510785 - CVE-2008-7319 perl-Net-Ping-External: Unproper argument

sanitization [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1510785

