Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:3039-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
|Datum:
|Mi, 22. November 2017, 16:35
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for tomcat
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3039-1
Rating: important
References: #1019016 #1042910 #1053352 #1059554 #977410
Cross-References: CVE-2017-12617 CVE-2017-5664 CVE-2017-7674
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has two
fixes is now available.
Description:
This update for tomcat fixes the following issues:
Security issues fixed:
- CVE-2017-5664: A problem in handling error pages was fixed, to avoid
potential file overwrites during error page handling. (bsc#1042910).
- CVE-2017-7674: A CORS Filter issue could lead to client and server side
cache poisoning (bsc#1053352)
- CVE-2017-12617: A remote code execution possibility via JSP Upload was
fixed (bsc#1059554)
Non security bugs fixed:
- Fix tomcat-digest classpath error (bsc#977410)
- Fix packaged /etc/alternatives symlinks for api libs that caused rpm -V
to report link mismatch (bsc#1019016)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-1874=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-1874=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-1874=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):
tomcat-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-javadoc-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-lib-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-webapps-8.0.43-29.5.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (noarch):
tomcat-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-javadoc-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-lib-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-webapps-8.0.43-29.5.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (noarch):
tomcat-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-javadoc-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-lib-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
tomcat-webapps-8.0.43-29.5.1
