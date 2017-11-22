Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3039-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
Datum: Mi, 22. November 2017, 16:35
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7674
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12617
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5664

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for tomcat
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3039-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1019016 #1042910 #1053352 #1059554 #977410 
                    
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-12617 CVE-2017-5664 CVE-2017-7674
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has two
   fixes is now available.

Description:

   This update for tomcat fixes the following issues:

   Security issues fixed:

   - CVE-2017-5664: A problem in handling error pages was fixed, to avoid
     potential file overwrites during error page handling. (bsc#1042910).
   - CVE-2017-7674: A CORS Filter issue could lead to client and server side
     cache poisoning (bsc#1053352)
   - CVE-2017-12617: A remote code execution possibility via JSP Upload was
     fixed (bsc#1059554)


   Non security bugs fixed:

   - Fix tomcat-digest classpath error (bsc#977410)
   - Fix packaged /etc/alternatives symlinks for api libs that caused rpm -V
     to report link mismatch (bsc#1019016)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-1874=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-1874=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-1874=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):

      tomcat-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-javadoc-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-lib-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-webapps-8.0.43-29.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (noarch):

      tomcat-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-javadoc-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-lib-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-webapps-8.0.43-29.5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (noarch):

      tomcat-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-javadoc-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-lib-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.43-29.5.1
      tomcat-webapps-8.0.43-29.5.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12617.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5664.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7674.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1019016
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1042910
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053352
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1059554
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/977410

