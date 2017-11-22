Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat

SUSE Security Update: Security update for tomcat

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3039-1

Rating: important

References: #1019016 #1042910 #1053352 #1059554 #977410



Cross-References: CVE-2017-12617 CVE-2017-5664 CVE-2017-7674



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has two

fixes is now available.



Description:



This update for tomcat fixes the following issues:



Security issues fixed:



- CVE-2017-5664: A problem in handling error pages was fixed, to avoid

potential file overwrites during error page handling. (bsc#1042910).

- CVE-2017-7674: A CORS Filter issue could lead to client and server side

cache poisoning (bsc#1053352)

- CVE-2017-12617: A remote code execution possibility via JSP Upload was

Non security bugs fixed:



- Fix tomcat-digest classpath error (bsc#977410)

- Fix packaged /etc/alternatives symlinks for api libs that caused rpm -V

Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-1874=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-1874=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-1874=1



Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):



tomcat-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-javadoc-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-lib-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-webapps-8.0.43-29.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (noarch):



tomcat-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-javadoc-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-lib-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-webapps-8.0.43-29.5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (noarch):



tomcat-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-javadoc-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-lib-8.0.43-29.5.1

tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.43-29.5.1

