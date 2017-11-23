|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in libspring-ldap-java
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in libspring-ldap-java
|ID:
|DSA-4046-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Do, 23. November 2017, 00:10
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8028
|
Originalnachricht
|
Package : libspring-ldap-java
CVE ID : CVE-2017-8028
Tobias Schneider discovered that libspring-ldap-java, a Java library
for Spring-based applications using the Lightweight Directory Access
Protocol, would under some circumstances allow authentication with a
correct username but an arbitrary password.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 1.3.1.RELEASE-5+deb8u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your libspring-ldap-java packages.
For the detailed security status of libspring-ldap-java please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/libspring-ldap-java
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|