|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-0188f21212
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Do, 23. November 2017, 00:12
|Referenzen:
|https://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.6/static/release-9-6-6.html
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-0188f21212
2017-11-22 16:43:26.864280
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : postgresql
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 9.5.10
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.postgresql.org/
Summary : PostgreSQL client programs
Description :
PostgreSQL is an advanced Object-Relational database management system (DBMS).
The base postgresql package contains the client programs that you'll need
to
access a PostgreSQL DBMS server, as well as HTML documentation for the whole
system. These client programs can be located on the same machine as the
PostgreSQL server, or on a remote machine that accesses a PostgreSQL server
over a network connection. The PostgreSQL server can be found in the
postgresql-server sub-package.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
update to 9.5.10, per release notes
http://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.5/static/release-9-5-10.html
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade postgresql' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|