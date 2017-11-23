|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ldns
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in ldns
|ID:
|USN-3491-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
|Datum:
|Do, 23. November 2017, 00:15
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000232
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-3209
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000231
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3491-1
November 22, 2017
ldns vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in ldns.
Software Description:
- ldns: ldns library for DNS programming
Details:
Leon Weber discovered that the ldns-keygen tool incorrectly set permissions
on private keys. A local attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain
generated private keys. This issue only applied to Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.
(CVE-2014-3209)
Stephan Zeisberg discovered that ldns incorrectly handled memory when
processing data. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause ldns to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-1000231, CVE-2017-1000232)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.10:
libldns2 1.7.0-1ubuntu1.17.10.1
Ubuntu 17.04:
libldns2 1.7.0-1ubuntu1.17.04.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libldns1 1.6.17-8ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libldns1 1.6.17-1ubuntu0.1
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3491-1
CVE-2014-3209, CVE-2017-1000231, CVE-2017-1000232
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ldns/1.7.0-1ubuntu1.17.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ldns/1.7.0-1ubuntu1.17.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ldns/1.6.17-8ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ldns/1.6.17-1ubuntu0.1
|
|