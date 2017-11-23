Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ldns
Name: Mehrere Probleme in ldns
ID: USN-3491-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
Datum: Do, 23. November 2017, 00:15
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000232
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-3209
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000231

Originalnachricht

 
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3491-1
November 22, 2017

ldns vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in ldns.

Software Description:
- ldns: ldns library for DNS programming

Details:

Leon Weber discovered that the ldns-keygen tool incorrectly set permissions
on private keys. A local attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain
generated private keys. This issue only applied to Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.
(CVE-2014-3209)

Stephan Zeisberg discovered that ldns incorrectly handled memory when
processing data. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause ldns to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-1000231, CVE-2017-1000232)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.10:
  libldns2                        1.7.0-1ubuntu1.17.10.1

Ubuntu 17.04:
  libldns2                        1.7.0-1ubuntu1.17.04.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  libldns1                        1.6.17-8ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  libldns1                        1.6.17-1ubuntu0.1

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3491-1
  CVE-2014-3209, CVE-2017-1000231, CVE-2017-1000232

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ldns/1.7.0-1ubuntu1.17.10.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ldns/1.7.0-1ubuntu1.17.04.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ldns/1.6.17-8ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ldns/1.6.17-1ubuntu0.1



Werbung