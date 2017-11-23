Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ldns

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3491-1

November 22, 2017



ldns vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.10

- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in ldns.



Software Description:

- ldns: ldns library for DNS programming



Details:



Leon Weber discovered that the ldns-keygen tool incorrectly set permissions

on private keys. A local attacker could possibly use this issue to obtain

generated private keys. This issue only applied to Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.

(CVE-2014-3209)



Stephan Zeisberg discovered that ldns incorrectly handled memory when

processing data. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause ldns to

crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-1000231, CVE-2017-1000232)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.10:

libldns2 1.7.0-1ubuntu1.17.10.1



Ubuntu 17.04:

libldns2 1.7.0-1ubuntu1.17.04.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libldns1 1.6.17-8ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libldns1 1.6.17-1ubuntu0.1



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3491-1

CVE-2014-3209, CVE-2017-1000231, CVE-2017-1000232



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ldns/1.7.0-1ubuntu1.17.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ldns/1.7.0-1ubuntu1.17.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ldns/1.6.17-8ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/ldns/1.6.17-1ubuntu0.1







