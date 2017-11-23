Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in cacti-spine und Cacti

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for cacti, cacti-spine______________________________________________________________________________Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3051-1Rating: importantReferences: #1067163 #1067164 #1067166 #1068028 Cross-References: CVE-2017-16641 CVE-2017-16660 CVE-2017-16661 CVE-2017-16785Affected Products: openSUSE Leap 42.3 openSUSE Leap 42.2______________________________________________________________________________ An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.Description: This update for cacti, cacti-spine to version 1.1.28 fixes the following issues: - CVE-2017-16641: Potential code execution vulnerability in RRDtool functions (boo#1067166) - CVE-2017-16660: Remote execution vulnerability in logging function (boo#1067164) - CVE-2017-16661: Arbitrary file read vulnerability in view log file (boo#1067163) - CVE-2017-16785: Reflection XSS vulnerability (boo#1068028) This update to version 1.1.28 also contains a number of upstream bug fixes and improvements.Patch Instructions: To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product: - openSUSE Leap 42.3: zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1290=1 - openSUSE Leap 42.2: zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1290=1 To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".Package List: - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64): cacti-spine-1.1.28-20.1 cacti-spine-debuginfo-1.1.28-20.1 cacti-spine-debugsource-1.1.28-20.1 - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch): cacti-1.1.28-29.1 cacti-doc-1.1.28-29.1 - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64): cacti-spine-1.1.28-7.13.1 cacti-spine-debuginfo-1.1.28-7.13.1 cacti-spine-debugsource-1.1.28-7.13.1 - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch): cacti-1.1.28-16.13.1 cacti-doc-1.1.28-16.13.1References: https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16641.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16660.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16661.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16785.html https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067163 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067164 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067166 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068028-- To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.orgFor additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org