Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in cacti-spine und Cacti
Name: Mehrere Probleme in cacti-spine und Cacti
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3051-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: Do, 23. November 2017, 00:21
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16661
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16660
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16641
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16785

   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for cacti, cacti-spine
Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:3051-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1067163 #1067164 #1067166 #1068028 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-16641 CVE-2017-16660 CVE-2017-16661
                    CVE-2017-16785
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
   An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for cacti, cacti-spine to version 1.1.28 fixes the following
   issues:

   - CVE-2017-16641: Potential code execution vulnerability in RRDtool
     functions (boo#1067166)
   - CVE-2017-16660: Remote execution vulnerability in logging function
     (boo#1067164)
   - CVE-2017-16661: Arbitrary file read vulnerability in view log file
     (boo#1067163)
   - CVE-2017-16785: Reflection XSS vulnerability (boo#1068028)

   This update to version 1.1.28 also contains a number of upstream bug fixes
   and improvements.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1290=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1290=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):

      cacti-spine-1.1.28-20.1
      cacti-spine-debuginfo-1.1.28-20.1
      cacti-spine-debugsource-1.1.28-20.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):

      cacti-1.1.28-29.1
      cacti-doc-1.1.28-29.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      cacti-spine-1.1.28-7.13.1
      cacti-spine-debuginfo-1.1.28-7.13.1
      cacti-spine-debugsource-1.1.28-7.13.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      cacti-1.1.28-16.13.1
      cacti-doc-1.1.28-16.13.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16641.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16660.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16661.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16785.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067163
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067164
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067166
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068028

