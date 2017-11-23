Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Open Ticket Request System

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for otrs

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3054-1

Rating: important

References: #1068677 #1069391

Cross-References: CVE-2017-15864 CVE-2017-16664

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

openSUSE Leap 42.2

An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for otrs fixes the following security issues:



- CVE-2017-15864: Remote authenticated attackers could have caused otrs to

disclose configuration information, including database credentials

(boo#1068677, OSA-2017-06)

- CVE-2017-16664: Remote authenticated attackers could have caused the

execution of shell commands with the permission of the web server user

(boo#1069391, OSA-2017-07)





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1291=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1291=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):



otrs-3.3.20-14.1

otrs-doc-3.3.20-14.1

otrs-itsm-3.3.14-14.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



otrs-3.3.20-5.11.1

otrs-doc-3.3.20-5.11.1

otrs-itsm-3.3.14-5.11.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15864.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16664.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068677

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069391



