Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Open Ticket Request System
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Open Ticket Request System
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:3054-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
|Datum:
|Do, 23. November 2017, 19:43
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15864
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16664
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for otrs
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3054-1
Rating: important
References: #1068677 #1069391
Cross-References: CVE-2017-15864 CVE-2017-16664
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.3
openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for otrs fixes the following security issues:
- CVE-2017-15864: Remote authenticated attackers could have caused otrs to
disclose configuration information, including database credentials
(boo#1068677, OSA-2017-06)
- CVE-2017-16664: Remote authenticated attackers could have caused the
execution of shell commands with the permission of the web server user
(boo#1069391, OSA-2017-07)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1291=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1291=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):
otrs-3.3.20-14.1
otrs-doc-3.3.20-14.1
otrs-itsm-3.3.14-14.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):
otrs-3.3.20-5.11.1
otrs-doc-3.3.20-5.11.1
otrs-itsm-3.3.14-5.11.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15864.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16664.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068677
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069391
|
|