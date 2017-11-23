Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3059-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
Datum: Do, 23. November 2017, 22:43
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12617
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5664
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7674
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12616
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12615

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for tomcat
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3059-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1042910 #1053352 #1059551 #1059554 #977410 
                    
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-12615 CVE-2017-12616 CVE-2017-12617
                    CVE-2017-5664 CVE-2017-7674
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:



   Apache Tomcat was updated to 7.0.82 adding features, fixing bugs and
   security issues.

   This is another bugfix release, for full details see:

       https://tomcat.apache.org/tomcat-7.0-doc/changelog.html

   Fixed security issues:

   - CVE-2017-5664: A problem in handling error pages was fixed, to avoid
     potential file overwrites during error page handling. (bsc#1042910).
   - CVE-2017-7674: A CORS Filter issue could lead to client and server side
     cache poisoning (bsc#1053352)
   - CVE-2017-12617: A remote code execution possibility via JSP Upload was
     fixed (bsc#1059554)
   - CVE-2017-12616: An information disclosure when using VirtualDirContext
     was fixed (bsc#1059551)
   - CVE-2017-12615: A Remote Code Execution via JSP Upload was fixed
     (bsc#1059554)

   Non-security issues fixed:

   - Fix tomcat-digest classpath error (bsc#977410)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-1889=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):

      tomcat-7.0.82-7.16.1
      tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.82-7.16.1
      tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.82-7.16.1
      tomcat-el-2_2-api-7.0.82-7.16.1
      tomcat-javadoc-7.0.82-7.16.1
      tomcat-jsp-2_2-api-7.0.82-7.16.1
      tomcat-lib-7.0.82-7.16.1
      tomcat-servlet-3_0-api-7.0.82-7.16.1
      tomcat-webapps-7.0.82-7.16.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12615.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12616.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12617.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5664.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7674.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1042910
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053352
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1059551
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1059554
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/977410

