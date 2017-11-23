Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat

- CVE-2017-5664: A problem in handling error pages was fixed, to avoid potential file overwrites during error page handling. (bsc#1042910). - CVE-2017-7674: A CORS Filter issue could lead to client and server side cache poisoning (bsc#1053352) - CVE-2017-12617: A remote code execution possibility via JSP Upload was fixed (bsc#1059554) - CVE-2017-12616: An information disclosure when using VirtualDirContext was fixed (bsc#1059551) - CVE-2017-12615: A Remote Code Execution via JSP Upload was fixed (bsc#1059554)
Non-security issues fixed:
- Fix tomcat-digest classpath error (bsc#977410)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-1889=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".