Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat

SUSE Security Update: Security update for tomcat

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3059-1

Rating: important

References: #1042910 #1053352 #1059551 #1059554 #977410



Cross-References: CVE-2017-12615 CVE-2017-12616 CVE-2017-12617

CVE-2017-5664 CVE-2017-7674

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:







Apache Tomcat was updated to 7.0.82 adding features, fixing bugs and

security issues.



This is another bugfix release, for full details see:



https://tomcat.apache.org/tomcat-7.0-doc/changelog.html



Fixed security issues:



- CVE-2017-5664: A problem in handling error pages was fixed, to avoid

potential file overwrites during error page handling. (bsc#1042910).

- CVE-2017-7674: A CORS Filter issue could lead to client and server side

cache poisoning (bsc#1053352)

- CVE-2017-12617: A remote code execution possibility via JSP Upload was

fixed (bsc#1059554)

- CVE-2017-12616: An information disclosure when using VirtualDirContext

was fixed (bsc#1059551)

- CVE-2017-12615: A Remote Code Execution via JSP Upload was fixed

(bsc#1059554)



Non-security issues fixed:



- Fix tomcat-digest classpath error (bsc#977410)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-1889=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):



tomcat-7.0.82-7.16.1

tomcat-admin-webapps-7.0.82-7.16.1

tomcat-docs-webapp-7.0.82-7.16.1

tomcat-el-2_2-api-7.0.82-7.16.1

tomcat-javadoc-7.0.82-7.16.1

tomcat-jsp-2_2-api-7.0.82-7.16.1

tomcat-lib-7.0.82-7.16.1

tomcat-servlet-3_0-api-7.0.82-7.16.1

tomcat-webapps-7.0.82-7.16.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12615.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12616.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12617.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5664.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7674.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1042910

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053352

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1059551

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1059554

https://bugzilla.suse.com/977410



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

