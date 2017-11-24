|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Open Ticket Request System
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Open Ticket Request System
|ID:
|DSA-4047-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Fr, 24. November 2017, 07:07
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16664
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15864
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4047-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
November 23, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : otrs2
CVE ID : CVE-2017-15864 CVE-2017-16664
Two vulnerabilities were discovered in the Open Ticket Request System
which could result in disclosure of database credentials or the
execution of arbitrary shell commands by logged-in agents.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 3.3.18-1+deb8u2.
For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 5.0.16-1+deb9u3.
We recommend that you upgrade your otrs2 packages.
For the detailed security status of otrs2 please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/otrs2
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=ocZl
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|