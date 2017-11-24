Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Apache Tomcat
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3069-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: Fr, 24. November 2017, 07:13
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7674
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12617
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5664

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for tomcat
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:3069-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1019016 #1042910 #1053352 #1059554 #977410 
                    
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-12617 CVE-2017-5664 CVE-2017-7674
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has two
   fixes is now available.

Description:

   This update for tomcat fixes the following issues:

   Security issues fixed:

   - CVE-2017-5664: A problem in handling error pages was fixed, to avoid
     potential file overwrites during error page handling. (bsc#1042910).
   - CVE-2017-7674: A CORS Filter issue could lead to client and server side
     cache poisoning (bsc#1053352)
   - CVE-2017-12617: A remote code execution possibility via JSP Upload was
     fixed (bsc#1059554)

   Non security bugs fixed:

   - Fix tomcat-digest classpath error (bsc#977410)
   - Fix packaged /etc/alternatives symlinks for api libs that caused rpm -V
     to report link mismatch (bsc#1019016)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1299=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1299=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (noarch):

      tomcat-8.0.43-9.1
      tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.43-9.1
      tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.43-9.1
      tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.43-9.1
      tomcat-embed-8.0.43-9.1
      tomcat-javadoc-8.0.43-9.1
      tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.43-9.1
      tomcat-jsvc-8.0.43-9.1
      tomcat-lib-8.0.43-9.1
      tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.43-9.1
      tomcat-webapps-8.0.43-9.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      tomcat-8.0.43-6.13.1
      tomcat-admin-webapps-8.0.43-6.13.1
      tomcat-docs-webapp-8.0.43-6.13.1
      tomcat-el-3_0-api-8.0.43-6.13.1
      tomcat-embed-8.0.43-6.13.1
      tomcat-javadoc-8.0.43-6.13.1
      tomcat-jsp-2_3-api-8.0.43-6.13.1
      tomcat-jsvc-8.0.43-6.13.1
      tomcat-lib-8.0.43-6.13.1
      tomcat-servlet-3_1-api-8.0.43-6.13.1
      tomcat-webapps-8.0.43-6.13.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12617.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5664.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7674.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1019016
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1042910
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1053352
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1059554
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/977410

