Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in kvm

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3084-1

Rating: important

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3

An update that solves 33 vulnerabilities and has 7 fixes is

now available.



This update for kvm fixes several issues.



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2017-2620: In CIRRUS_BLTMODE_MEMSYSSRC mode the bitblit copy routine

cirrus_bitblt_cputovideo failed to check the memory region, allowing for

an out-of-bounds write that allows for privilege escalation (bsc#1024972)

- CVE-2017-2615: An error in the bitblt copy operation could have allowed

a malicious guest administrator to cause an out of bounds memory access,

possibly leading to information disclosure or privilege escalation

(bsc#1023004)

- CVE-2016-9776: The ColdFire Fast Ethernet Controller emulator support

was vulnerable to an infinite loop issue while receiving packets in

'mcf_fec_receive'. A privileged user/process inside guest could

have

used this issue to crash the Qemu process on the host leading to DoS

(bsc#1013285)

- CVE-2016-9911: The USB EHCI Emulation support was vulnerable to a memory

leakage issue while processing packet data in

'ehci_init_transfer'. A

guest user/process could have used this issue to leak host memory,

resulting in DoS for the host (bsc#1014111)

- CVE-2016-9907: The USB redirector usb-guest support was vulnerable to a

memory leakage flaw when destroying the USB redirector in

'usbredir_handle_destroy'. A guest user/process could have used

this

issue to leak host memory, resulting in DoS for a host (bsc#1014109)

- CVE-2016-9921: The Cirrus CLGD 54xx VGA Emulator support was vulnerable

to a divide by zero issue while copying VGA data. A privileged user

inside guest could have used this flaw to crash the process instance on

the host, resulting in DoS (bsc#1014702)

- CVE-2016-9922: The Cirrus CLGD 54xx VGA Emulator support was vulnerable

to a divide by zero issue while copying VGA data. A privileged user

inside guest could have used this flaw to crash the process instance on

the host, resulting in DoS (bsc#1014702)

- CVE-2017-5898: The CCID Card device emulator support was vulnerable to

an integer overflow allowing a privileged user inside the guest to crash

the Qemu process resulting in DoS (bnc#1023907)

- CVE-2016-10155: The virtual hardware watchdog 'wdt_i6300esb' was

vulnerable to a memory leakage issue allowing a privileged user to cause

a DoS and/or potentially crash the Qemu process on the host (bsc#1021129)

- CVE-2017-5856: The MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation

support was vulnerable to a memory leakage issue allowing a privileged

user to leak host memory resulting in DoS (bsc#1023053)

- CVE-2016-9602: The VirtFS host directory sharing via Plan 9 File

System(9pfs) support was vulnerable to an improper link following issue

which allowed a privileged user inside guest to access host file system

beyond the shared folder and potentially escalating their privileges on

a host (bsc#1020427)

- CVE-2016-9603: A privileged user within the guest VM could have caused a

heap overflow in the device model process, potentially escalating their

privileges to that of the device model process (bsc#1028656)

- CVE-2017-10664: qemu-nbd did not ignore SIGPIPE, which allowed remote

attackers to cause a denial of service (daemon crash) by disconnecting

during a server-to-client reply attempt (bsc#1046636)

- CVE-2017-10806: Stack-based buffer overflow allowed local guest OS users

to cause a denial of service (QEMU process crash) via vectors related to

logging debug messages (bsc#1047674)

- CVE-2017-11334: The address_space_write_continue function allowed local

guest OS privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds

access and guest instance crash) by leveraging use of qemu_map_ram_ptr

to access guest ram block area (bsc#1048902)

- CVE-2017-11434: The dhcp_decode function in slirp/bootp.c allowed local

guest OS users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read) via a

crafted DHCP options string (bsc#1049381)

- CVE-2017-13672: The VGA display emulator support allowed local guest OS

privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and

QEMU process crash) via vectors involving display update (bsc#1056334)

- CVE-2017-14167: Integer overflow in the load_multiboot function allowed

local guest OS users to execute arbitrary code on the host via crafted

multiboot header address values, which trigger an out-of-bounds write

(bsc#1057585)

- CVE-2017-15038: Race condition in the v9fs_xattrwalk function local

guest OS users to obtain sensitive information from host heap memory via

vectors related to reading extended attributes (bsc#1062069)

- CVE-2017-15289: The mode4and5 write functions allowed local OS guest

privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write

access and Qemu process crash) via vectors related to dst calculation

(bsc#1063122)

- CVE-2017-5579: The 16550A UART serial device emulation support was

vulnerable to a memory leakage issue allowing a privileged user to cause

a DoS and/or potentially crash the Qemu process on the host (bsc#1021741)

- CVE-2017-5973: A infinite loop while doing control transfer in

xhci_kick_epctx allowed privileged user inside the guest to crash the

host process resulting in DoS (bsc#1025109)

- CVE-2017-6505: The ohci_service_ed_list function allowed local guest OS

users to cause a denial of service (infinite loop) via vectors involving

the number of link endpoint list descriptors (bsc#1028184)

- CVE-2017-7471: The VirtFS host directory sharing via Plan 9 File

System(9pfs) support was vulnerable to an improper access control issue

which allowed a privileged user inside guest to access host file system

beyond the shared folder and potentially escalating their privileges on

a host (bsc#1034866)

- CVE-2017-7493: The VirtFS, host directory sharing via Plan 9 File

System(9pfs) support, was vulnerable to an improper access control

issue. It could occur while accessing virtfs metadata files in

mapped-file security mode. A guest user could have used this flaw to

escalate their privileges inside guest (bsc#1039495)

- CVE-2017-7718: hw/display/cirrus_vga_rop.h allowed local guest OS

privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and

QEMU process crash) via vectors related to copying VGA data via the

cirrus_bitblt_rop_fwd_transp_ and cirrus_bitblt_rop_fwd_ functions

(bsc#1034908)

- CVE-2017-7980: An out-of-bounds r/w access issues in the Cirrus CLGD

54xx VGA Emulator support allowed privileged user inside guest to use

this flaw to crash the Qemu process resulting in DoS or potentially

execute arbitrary code on a host with privileges of Qemu process on the

host (bsc#1035406)

- CVE-2017-8086: A memory leak in the v9fs_list_xattr function in

hw/9pfs/9p-xattr.c allowed local guest OS privileged users to cause a

denial of service (memory consumption) via vectors involving the

orig_value variable (bsc#1035950)

- CVE-2017-8309: Memory leak in the audio/audio.c allowed remote attackers

to cause a denial of service (memory consumption) by repeatedly starting

and stopping audio capture (bsc#1037242)

- CVE-2017-9330: USB OHCI Emulation in qemu allowed local guest OS users

to cause a denial of service (infinite loop) by leveraging an incorrect

return value (bsc#1042159)

- CVE-2017-9373: The IDE AHCI Emulation support was vulnerable to a host

memory leakage issue, which allowed a privileged user inside guest to

leak host memory resulting in DoS (bsc#1042801)

- CVE-2017-9375: The USB xHCI controller emulator support was vulnerable

to an infinite recursive call loop issue, which allowed a privileged

user inside guest to crash the Qemu process resulting in DoS

(bsc#1042800)

- CVE-2017-9503: The MegaRAID SAS 8708EM2 Host Bus Adapter emulation

support was vulnerable to a null pointer dereference issue which allowed

a privileged user inside guest to crash the Qemu process on the host

resulting in DoS (bsc#1043296)

* Fix privilege escalation in TCG mode (bsc#1030624)



These non-security issues were fixed:



- bsc#1045035: Fixed regression introduced by previous virtfs security

fixes

- bsc#1038396: Fixed 12 tempest tests

- bsc#1034044: Prevent KVM guests stuck when waiting for sg_io() completion

- bsc#1031051: Prevent I/O errors when using pvmove with disk device=lun

- bsc#1049785: Make virsh dump output readable by crash

- bsc#1015048: Fixed virtio interface failure

- bsc#1016779: Fixed graphical update errors introduced by previous

security fix

- Fixed various inaccuracies in cirrus vga device emulation





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp3-kvm-13351=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch sleposp3-kvm-13351=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):



kvm-1.4.2-53.11.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):



kvm-1.4.2-53.11.1





