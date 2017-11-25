|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MediaWiki
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in MediaWiki
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-59251d350d
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Sa, 25. November 2017, 22:31
|Referenzen:
|https://lists.wikimedia.org/pipermail/mediawiki-announce/2017-November/000216.html
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-59251d350d
2017-11-25 17:23:29.413439
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : mediawiki
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 1.28.3
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://www.mediawiki.org/
Summary : A wiki engine
Description :
MediaWiki is the software used for Wikipedia and the other Wikimedia
Foundation websites. Compared to other wikis, it has an excellent
range of features and support for high-traffic websites using multiple
servers
This package supports wiki farms. Read the instructions for creating wiki
instances under /usr/share/doc/mediawiki/README.RPM.
Remember to remove the config dir after completing the configuration.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
https://lists.wikimedia.org/pipermail/mediawiki-
announce/2017-November/000216.html
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mediawiki' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|