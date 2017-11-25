Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MediaWiki

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-59251d350d

2017-11-25 17:23:29.413439

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : mediawiki

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 1.28.3

Release : 1.fc26

URL : http://www.mediawiki.org/

Summary : A wiki engine

Description :

MediaWiki is the software used for Wikipedia and the other Wikimedia

Foundation websites. Compared to other wikis, it has an excellent

range of features and support for high-traffic websites using multiple

servers



This package supports wiki farms. Read the instructions for creating wiki

instances under /usr/share/doc/mediawiki/README.RPM.

Remember to remove the config dir after completing the configuration.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



https://lists.wikimedia.org/pipermail/mediawiki-

announce/2017-November/000216.html

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade mediawiki' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

