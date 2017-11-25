|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in qt5-qtwebengine
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in qt5-qtwebengine
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-580f91f6b0
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Sa, 25. November 2017, 22:33
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-580f91f6b0
2017-11-25 18:03:28.150005
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : qt5-qtwebengine
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 5.9.2
Release : 2.fc25
URL : http://www.qt.io
Summary : Qt5 - QtWebEngine components
Description :
Qt5 - QtWebEngine components.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
An update of QtWebEngine to the security and bugfix release 5.9.2, including:
Chromium Snapshot: * Security fixes from Chromium up to version 61.0.3163.79
Including: CVE-2017-5092, CVE-2017-5093, CVE-2017-5095, CVE-2017-5097,
CVE-2017-5099, CVE-2017-5102, CVE-2017-5103, CVE-2017-5107, CVE-2017-5112,
CVE-2017-5114, CVE-2017-5117 and CVE-2017-5118 * Fixed Skia to to render text
correctly with FreeType 2.8.1 * [QTBUG-50389] Fixed assert on some flash
content
QtWebEngine: * [QTBUG-57505] Handle --force-webrtc-ip-handling-policy on
command-line * [QTBUG-58306] Fixed handling of menu key * [QTBUG-60790] Fixed
dragging images to desktop * [QTBUG-61354] Set referrer on download requests *
[QTBUG-61429] Fixed cancelling IME composition * [QTBUG-61506] Stop searching
when navigating away * [QTBUG-61910] Fixed an issue where system proxy settings
were not picked up correctly * [QTBUG-62112] Fixed upside-down rendering in
software rendering mode * [QTBUG-62112] Fixed rendering of content with
preserve-3d in CSS * [QTBUG-62311] Fixed hang when exiting with open combobox *
[QTBUG-62808] Handle --explicitly-allowed-ports on command-line * [QTBUG-62898]
Fixed accessing webchannels from document-creation user-scripts after
navigation. * [QTBUG-62942] Fixed committing IME composition on touch events
QWebEngineView: * [QTBUG-61621] Fixed propagation of unhandled key press
events
WebEngineView: * The callback version of printToPdf is now called with a
proper
bytearray result instead of a PDF data in a javascript string. Platform
Specific Changes: * [QTBUG-61528, QTBUG-62673] Fixed various multilib build
configurations * [QTBUG-61846] Fixed host builds on Arm and MIPS
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade qt5-qtwebengine' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|