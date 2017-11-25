Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in qt5-qtwebengine

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An update of QtWebEngine to the security and bugfix release 5.9.2, including:

Chromium Snapshot: * Security fixes from Chromium up to version 61.0.3163.79

Including: CVE-2017-5092, CVE-2017-5093, CVE-2017-5095, CVE-2017-5097,

CVE-2017-5099, CVE-2017-5102, CVE-2017-5103, CVE-2017-5107, CVE-2017-5112,

CVE-2017-5114, CVE-2017-5117 and CVE-2017-5118 * Fixed Skia to to render text

correctly with FreeType 2.8.1 * [QTBUG-50389] Fixed assert on some flash

content

QtWebEngine: * [QTBUG-57505] Handle --force-webrtc-ip-handling-policy on

command-line * [QTBUG-58306] Fixed handling of menu key * [QTBUG-60790] Fixed

dragging images to desktop * [QTBUG-61354] Set referrer on download requests *

[QTBUG-61429] Fixed cancelling IME composition * [QTBUG-61506] Stop searching

when navigating away * [QTBUG-61910] Fixed an issue where system proxy settings

were not picked up correctly * [QTBUG-62112] Fixed upside-down rendering in

software rendering mode * [QTBUG-62112] Fixed rendering of content with

preserve-3d in CSS * [QTBUG-62311] Fixed hang when exiting with open combobox *

[QTBUG-62808] Handle --explicitly-allowed-ports on command-line * [QTBUG-62898]

Fixed accessing webchannels from document-creation user-scripts after

navigation. * [QTBUG-62942] Fixed committing IME composition on touch events

QWebEngineView: * [QTBUG-61621] Fixed propagation of unhandled key press

events

WebEngineView: * The callback version of printToPdf is now called with a

proper

bytearray result instead of a PDF data in a javascript string. Platform

Specific Changes: * [QTBUG-61528, QTBUG-62673] Fixed various multilib build

configurations * [QTBUG-61846] Fixed host builds on Arm and MIPS

