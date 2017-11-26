|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in tboot
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in tboot
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:3100-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
|Datum:
|So, 26. November 2017, 13:57
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16837
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for tboot
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3100-1
Rating: important
References: #1041264 #1067229 #1068390 #964408 #967441
#981948
Cross-References: CVE-2017-16837
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.3
openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves one vulnerability and has 5 fixes is
now available.
Description:
This update for tboot fixes the following issues:
Security issues fixed:
- CVE-2017-16837: Fix tbootfailed to validate a number of immutable
function pointers, which could allow an attacker to bypass the chain of
trust and execute arbitrary code (boo#1068390).
- Make tboot package compatible with OpenSSL 1.1.0 for SLE-15 support
(boo#1067229).
Bug fixes:
- Update to new upstream version. See release notes for details (1.9.6;
1.9.5, FATE#321510; 1.9.4, FATE#320665; 1.8.3, FATE#318542):
* https://sourceforge.net/p/tboot/code/ci/default/tree/CHANGELOG
- Fix some gcc7 warnings that lead to errors. (boo#1041264)
- Fix wrong pvops kernel config matching (boo#981948)
- Fix a excessive stack usage pattern that could lead to resets/crashes
(boo#967441)
- fixes a boot issue on Skylake (boo#964408)
- Trim filler words from description; use modern macros over shell vars.
- Add reproducible.patch to call gzip -n to make build fully reproducible.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1308=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1308=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):
tboot-20170711_1.9.6-7.1
tboot-debuginfo-20170711_1.9.6-7.1
tboot-debugsource-20170711_1.9.6-7.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):
tboot-20170711_1.9.6-4.3.1
tboot-debuginfo-20170711_1.9.6-4.3.1
tboot-debugsource-20170711_1.9.6-4.3.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16837.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1041264
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067229
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068390
https://bugzilla.suse.com/964408
https://bugzilla.suse.com/967441
https://bugzilla.suse.com/981948
