Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in tboot

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for tboot

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3100-1

Rating: important

References: #1041264 #1067229 #1068390 #964408 #967441

#981948

Cross-References: CVE-2017-16837

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

openSUSE Leap 42.2

An update that solves one vulnerability and has 5 fixes is

now available.



Description:



This update for tboot fixes the following issues:



Security issues fixed:



- CVE-2017-16837: Fix tbootfailed to validate a number of immutable

function pointers, which could allow an attacker to bypass the chain of

trust and execute arbitrary code (boo#1068390).

- Make tboot package compatible with OpenSSL 1.1.0 for SLE-15 support

(boo#1067229).



Bug fixes:



- Update to new upstream version. See release notes for details (1.9.6;

1.9.5, FATE#321510; 1.9.4, FATE#320665; 1.8.3, FATE#318542):

* https://sourceforge.net/p/tboot/code/ci/default/tree/CHANGELOG

- Fix some gcc7 warnings that lead to errors. (boo#1041264)

- Fix wrong pvops kernel config matching (boo#981948)

- Fix a excessive stack usage pattern that could lead to resets/crashes

(boo#967441)

- fixes a boot issue on Skylake (boo#964408)

- Trim filler words from description; use modern macros over shell vars.

- Add reproducible.patch to call gzip -n to make build fully reproducible.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1308=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1308=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):



tboot-20170711_1.9.6-7.1

tboot-debuginfo-20170711_1.9.6-7.1

tboot-debugsource-20170711_1.9.6-7.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



tboot-20170711_1.9.6-4.3.1

tboot-debuginfo-20170711_1.9.6-4.3.1

tboot-debugsource-20170711_1.9.6-4.3.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16837.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1041264

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067229

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068390

https://bugzilla.suse.com/964408

https://bugzilla.suse.com/967441

https://bugzilla.suse.com/981948



