Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in tboot
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3100-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: So, 26. November 2017, 13:57
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16837

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for tboot
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:3100-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1041264 #1067229 #1068390 #964408 #967441 
                    #981948 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-16837
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves one vulnerability and has 5 fixes is
   now available.

Description:

   This update for tboot fixes the following issues:

   Security issues fixed:

   - CVE-2017-16837: Fix tbootfailed to validate a number of immutable
     function pointers, which could allow an attacker to bypass the chain of
     trust and execute arbitrary code (boo#1068390).
   - Make tboot package compatible with OpenSSL 1.1.0 for SLE-15 support
     (boo#1067229).

   Bug fixes:

   - Update to new upstream version. See release notes for details (1.9.6;
     1.9.5, FATE#321510; 1.9.4, FATE#320665; 1.8.3, FATE#318542):
     * https://sourceforge.net/p/tboot/code/ci/default/tree/CHANGELOG
   - Fix some gcc7 warnings that lead to errors. (boo#1041264)
   - Fix wrong pvops kernel config matching (boo#981948)
   - Fix a excessive stack usage pattern that could lead to resets/crashes
     (boo#967441)
   - fixes a boot issue on Skylake (boo#964408)
   - Trim filler words from description; use modern macros over shell vars.
   - Add reproducible.patch to call gzip -n to make build fully reproducible.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1308=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1308=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (i586 x86_64):

      tboot-20170711_1.9.6-7.1
      tboot-debuginfo-20170711_1.9.6-7.1
      tboot-debugsource-20170711_1.9.6-7.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      tboot-20170711_1.9.6-4.3.1
      tboot-debuginfo-20170711_1.9.6-4.3.1
      tboot-debugsource-20170711_1.9.6-4.3.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16837.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1041264
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067229
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068390
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/964408
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/967441
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/981948

