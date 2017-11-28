Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in postgresql-common (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in postgresql-common (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3476-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Datum: Di, 28. November 2017, 07:24
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1255
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-8806
Update von: Zwei Probleme in postgresql-common

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3476-2
November 27, 2017

postgresql-common vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM

Summary:

postgresql-common could be made to overwrite files as the
administrator.

Software Description:
- postgresql-common: PostgreSQL database-cluster manager

Details:

USN-3476-1 fixed two vulnerabilities in postgresql-common. This update
provides the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.

Original advisory details:

 Dawid Golunski discovered that the postgresql-common pg_ctlcluster
 script incorrectly handled symlinks. A local attacker could possibly
 use this issue to escalate privileges. (CVE-2016-1255)

 It was discovered that the postgresql-common helper scripts
 incorrectly handled symlinks. A local attacker could possibly use this
 issue to escalate privileges. (CVE-2017-8806)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
  postgresql-common               129ubuntu1.2

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3476-2
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3476-1
  CVE-2016-1255, CVE-2017-8806

