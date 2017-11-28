Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in postgresql-common (Aktualisierung)



Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3476-2

November 27, 2017



postgresql-common vulnerabilities

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM



Summary:



postgresql-common could be made to overwrite files as the

administrator.



Software Description:

- postgresql-common: PostgreSQL database-cluster manager



Details:



USN-3476-1 fixed two vulnerabilities in postgresql-common. This update

provides the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.



Original advisory details:



Dawid Golunski discovered that the postgresql-common pg_ctlcluster

script incorrectly handled symlinks. A local attacker could possibly

use this issue to escalate privileges. (CVE-2016-1255)



It was discovered that the postgresql-common helper scripts

incorrectly handled symlinks. A local attacker could possibly use this

issue to escalate privileges. (CVE-2017-8806)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:

postgresql-common 129ubuntu1.2



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3476-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3476-1

CVE-2016-1255, CVE-2017-8806



