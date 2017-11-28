Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libxml-libxml-perl
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libxml-libxml-perl
ID: USN-3494-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
Datum: Di, 28. November 2017, 07:32
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10672

Originalnachricht

 
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3494-1
November 27, 2017

libxml-libxml-perl vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

XML::LibXML could be made to crash or run programs if it processed
specially crafted input.

Software Description:
- libxml-libxml-perl: Perl interface to the libxml2 library

Details:

It was discovered that XML::LibXML incorrectly handled memory when
processing a replaceChild call. A remote attacker could possibly use this
issue to execute arbitrary code.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.10:
  libxml-libxml-perl              2.0128+dfsg-3ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 17.04:
  libxml-libxml-perl              2.0128+dfsg-1ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  libxml-libxml-perl              2.0123+dfsg-1ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  libxml-libxml-perl              2.0108+dfsg-1ubuntu0.2

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3494-1
  CVE-2017-10672

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml-libxml-perl/2.0128+dfsg-3ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml-libxml-perl/2.0128+dfsg-1ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml-libxml-perl/2.0123+dfsg-1ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml-libxml-perl/2.0108+dfsg-1ubuntu0.2



