|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libxml-libxml-perl
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libxml-libxml-perl
|ID:
|USN-3494-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
|Datum:
|Di, 28. November 2017, 07:32
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-10672
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3494-1
November 27, 2017
libxml-libxml-perl vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
XML::LibXML could be made to crash or run programs if it processed
specially crafted input.
Software Description:
- libxml-libxml-perl: Perl interface to the libxml2 library
Details:
It was discovered that XML::LibXML incorrectly handled memory when
processing a replaceChild call. A remote attacker could possibly use this
issue to execute arbitrary code.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.10:
libxml-libxml-perl 2.0128+dfsg-3ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 17.04:
libxml-libxml-perl 2.0128+dfsg-1ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libxml-libxml-perl 2.0123+dfsg-1ubuntu0.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libxml-libxml-perl 2.0108+dfsg-1ubuntu0.2
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3494-1
CVE-2017-10672
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml-libxml-perl/2.0128+dfsg-3ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml-libxml-perl/2.0128+dfsg-1ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml-libxml-perl/2.0123+dfsg-1ubuntu0.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml-libxml-perl/2.0108+dfsg-1ubuntu0.2
|
|