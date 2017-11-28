Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libxml-libxml-perl

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3494-1

November 27, 2017



libxml-libxml-perl vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.10

- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



XML::LibXML could be made to crash or run programs if it processed

specially crafted input.



Software Description:

- libxml-libxml-perl: Perl interface to the libxml2 library



Details:



It was discovered that XML::LibXML incorrectly handled memory when

processing a replaceChild call. A remote attacker could possibly use this

issue to execute arbitrary code.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.10:

libxml-libxml-perl 2.0128+dfsg-3ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 17.04:

libxml-libxml-perl 2.0128+dfsg-1ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libxml-libxml-perl 2.0123+dfsg-1ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libxml-libxml-perl 2.0108+dfsg-1ubuntu0.2



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3494-1

CVE-2017-10672



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml-libxml-perl/2.0128+dfsg-3ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml-libxml-perl/2.0128+dfsg-1ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml-libxml-perl/2.0123+dfsg-1ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libxml-libxml-perl/2.0108+dfsg-1ubuntu0.2







