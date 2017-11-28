|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in exim
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in exim
|ID:
|USN-3493-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
|Datum:
|Di, 28. November 2017, 07:39
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16943
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3493-1
November 27, 2017
exim4 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
Summary:
Exim could be made to crash or run programs if it received specially
crafted network traffic.
Software Description:
- exim4: Exim is a mail transport agent
Details:
It was discovered that Exim incorrectly handled memory in the ESMTP
CHUNKING extension. A remote attacker could use this issue to cause Exim to
crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary
code. The default compiler options for affected releases should reduce the
vulnerability to a denial of service.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.10:
exim4-daemon-heavy 4.89-5ubuntu1.1
exim4-daemon-light 4.89-5ubuntu1.1
Ubuntu 17.04:
exim4-daemon-heavy 4.88-5ubuntu1.2
exim4-daemon-light 4.88-5ubuntu1.2
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3493-1
CVE-2017-16943
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.89-5ubuntu1.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.88-5ubuntu1.2
