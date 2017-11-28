|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in kernel-firmware
|Zwei Probleme in kernel-firmware
|SUSE-SU-2017:3106-1
|SUSE
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3, SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL
|Di, 28. November 2017, 07:44
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13080
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13081
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for kernel-firmware
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3106-1
Rating: important
References: #1066295
Cross-References: CVE-2017-13080 CVE-2017-13081
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL
An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for kernel-firmware fixes the following issues:
- Update Intel WiFi firmwares for the 3160, 7260 and 7265 adapters.
Security issues fixed are part of the "KRACK" attacks affecting the
firmware:
- CVE-2017-13080: The reinstallation of the Group Temporal key could be
used for replay attacks (bsc#1066295):
- CVE-2017-13081: The reinstallation of the Integrity Group Temporal key
could be used for replay attacks (bsc#1066295):
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-1918=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-1918=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-1918=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP3-2017-1918=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-1918=1
- SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-CAASP-ALL-2017-1918=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):
kernel-firmware-20170530-21.13.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (noarch):
kernel-firmware-20170530-21.13.1
ucode-amd-20170530-21.13.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (noarch):
kernel-firmware-20170530-21.13.1
ucode-amd-20170530-21.13.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (noarch):
kernel-firmware-20170530-21.13.1
ucode-amd-20170530-21.13.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (noarch):
kernel-firmware-20170530-21.13.1
ucode-amd-20170530-21.13.1
- SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL (noarch):
kernel-firmware-20170530-21.13.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13080.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13081.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066295
