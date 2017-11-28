Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in kernel-firmware
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in kernel-firmware
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3106-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3, SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL
Datum: Di, 28. November 2017, 07:44
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13080
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13081

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for kernel-firmware
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3106-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1066295 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-13080 CVE-2017-13081
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
                    SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for kernel-firmware fixes the following issues:

   - Update Intel WiFi firmwares for the 3160, 7260 and 7265 adapters.

   Security issues fixed are part of the "KRACK" attacks affecting the
   firmware:

   - CVE-2017-13080: The reinstallation of the Group Temporal key could be
     used for replay attacks (bsc#1066295):
   - CVE-2017-13081: The reinstallation of the Integrity Group Temporal key
     could be used for replay attacks (bsc#1066295):


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-1918=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-1918=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-1918=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP3-2017-1918=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-1918=1

   - SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-CAASP-ALL-2017-1918=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):

      kernel-firmware-20170530-21.13.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (noarch):

      kernel-firmware-20170530-21.13.1
      ucode-amd-20170530-21.13.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (noarch):

      kernel-firmware-20170530-21.13.1
      ucode-amd-20170530-21.13.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP3 (noarch):

      kernel-firmware-20170530-21.13.1
      ucode-amd-20170530-21.13.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (noarch):

      kernel-firmware-20170530-21.13.1
      ucode-amd-20170530-21.13.1

   - SUSE Container as a Service Platform ALL (noarch):

      kernel-firmware-20170530-21.13.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13080.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13081.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066295

