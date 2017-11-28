|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Samba
|Zwei Probleme in Samba
|SSA:2017-332-01
|Slackware
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Di, 28. November 2017, 10:55
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14746
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15275
Originalnachricht
[slackware-security] samba (SSA:2017-332-01)
New samba packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current
to fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
patches/packages/samba-4.4.16-i586-2_slack14.2.txz: Rebuilt.
This is a security update in order to patch the following defects:
CVE-2017-14746 (Use-after-free vulnerability.)
All versions of Samba from 4.0.0 onwards are vulnerable to a use after
free vulnerability, where a malicious SMB1 request can be used to
control the contents of heap memory via a deallocated heap pointer. It
is possible this may be used to compromise the SMB server.
CVE-2017-15275 (Server heap memory information leak.)
All versions of Samba from 3.6.0 onwards are vulnerable to a heap
memory information leak, where server allocated heap memory may be
returned to the client without being cleared.
For more information, see:
https://www.samba.org/samba/security/CVE-2017-14746.html
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14746
https://www.samba.org/samba/security/CVE-2017-15275.html
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15275
(* Security fix *)
Where to find the new packages:
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
samba-4.4.16-i486-2_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
samba-4.4.16-x86_64-2_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
samba-4.4.16-i486-2_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
samba-4.4.16-x86_64-2_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
samba-4.4.16-i586-2_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
samba-4.4.16-x86_64-2_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
samba-4.7.3-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
samba-4.7.3-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
Slackware 14.0 package:
7425e85c12fbb6437972750ad82076f9 samba-4.4.16-i486-2_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
3db6126ef7d2396674a084c8f4b40ea3 samba-4.4.16-x86_64-2_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 package:
b617e553d66d1c1c80e3453048a672aa samba-4.4.16-i486-2_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
763f7ecd40588d020fbe8c04092e4a58 samba-4.4.16-x86_64-2_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
8751de79b4a099637e4325a22855f7b2 samba-4.4.16-i586-2_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
2bf34a7fde12b6eac358780b7bf14d9d samba-4.4.16-x86_64-2_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
6e3e2157dac69e0eeb8d8f51152804c2 n/samba-4.7.3-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
565ddcb96f06d703d5728170b162d4ea n/samba-4.7.3-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg samba-4.4.16-i586-2_slack14.2.txz
Then, if Samba is running restart it:
# /etc/rc.d/rc.samba restart
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
