Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Samba



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] samba (SSA:2017-332-01)



New samba packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current

to fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/samba-4.4.16-i586-2_slack14.2.txz: Rebuilt.

This is a security update in order to patch the following defects:

CVE-2017-14746 (Use-after-free vulnerability.)

All versions of Samba from 4.0.0 onwards are vulnerable to a use after

free vulnerability, where a malicious SMB1 request can be used to

control the contents of heap memory via a deallocated heap pointer. It

is possible this may be used to compromise the SMB server.

CVE-2017-15275 (Server heap memory information leak.)

All versions of Samba from 3.6.0 onwards are vulnerable to a heap

memory information leak, where server allocated heap memory may be

returned to the client without being cleared.

For more information, see:

https://www.samba.org/samba/security/CVE-2017-14746.html

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14746

https://www.samba.org/samba/security/CVE-2017-15275.html

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15275

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

samba-4.4.16-i486-2_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

samba-4.4.16-x86_64-2_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

samba-4.4.16-i486-2_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

samba-4.4.16-x86_64-2_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

samba-4.4.16-i586-2_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

samba-4.4.16-x86_64-2_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

samba-4.7.3-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

samba-4.7.3-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.0 package:

7425e85c12fbb6437972750ad82076f9 samba-4.4.16-i486-2_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

3db6126ef7d2396674a084c8f4b40ea3 samba-4.4.16-x86_64-2_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

b617e553d66d1c1c80e3453048a672aa samba-4.4.16-i486-2_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

763f7ecd40588d020fbe8c04092e4a58 samba-4.4.16-x86_64-2_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

8751de79b4a099637e4325a22855f7b2 samba-4.4.16-i586-2_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

2bf34a7fde12b6eac358780b7bf14d9d samba-4.4.16-x86_64-2_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

6e3e2157dac69e0eeb8d8f51152804c2 n/samba-4.7.3-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

565ddcb96f06d703d5728170b162d4ea n/samba-4.7.3-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg samba-4.4.16-i586-2_slack14.2.txz



Then, if Samba is running restart it:



# /etc/rc.d/rc.samba restart





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlodAGcACgkQakRjwEAQIjN9CwCfU8tfZUhnq2OvQ1CdKFXu8sYD

MwQAnjIuVmFwmd1lmf4P+hZhg6xTfRnA

=9SFL

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

