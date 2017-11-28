|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in OpenSSL
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-dbec196dd8
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Di, 28. November 2017, 18:34
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3736
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-3735
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-dbec196dd8
2017-11-28 15:34:11.147889
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : openssl
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 1.1.0g
Release : 1.fc26
URL : http://www.openssl.org/
Summary : Utilities from the general purpose cryptography library with TLS
implementation
Description :
The OpenSSL toolkit provides support for secure communications between
machines. OpenSSL includes a certificate management tool and shared
libraries which provide various cryptographic algorithms and
protocols.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Minor security update release 1.1.0g.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1486146 - CVE-2017-3735 CVE-2017-3736 openssl: various flaws
[fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486146
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade openssl' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|