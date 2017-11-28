Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Apache Lucene
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Apache Lucene
ID: FEDORA-2017-0929e71b41
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: Di, 28. November 2017, 18:48
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12629

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-0929e71b41
2017-11-28 15:34:11.150538
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : lucene4
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 4.10.4
Release     : 11.fc26
URL         : http://lucene.apache.org/
Summary     : High-performance, full-featured text search engine
Description :
Apache Lucene is a high-performance, full-featured text search
engine library written entirely in Java. It is a technology suitable
for nearly any application that requires full-text search, especially
cross-platform.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2017-12629
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1501529 - CVE-2017-12629 Solr: Code execution via entity expansion
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1501529
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade lucene4' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
