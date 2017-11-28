Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Apache Lucene

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-0929e71b41

2017-11-28 15:34:11.150538

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : lucene4

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 4.10.4

Release : 11.fc26

URL : http://lucene.apache.org/

Summary : High-performance, full-featured text search engine

Description :

Apache Lucene is a high-performance, full-featured text search

engine library written entirely in Java. It is a technology suitable

for nearly any application that requires full-text search, especially

cross-platform.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-12629

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1501529 - CVE-2017-12629 Solr: Code execution via entity expansion

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1501529

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade lucene4' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

