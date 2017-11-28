Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Git

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-742be0e59c

2017-11-28 15:34:11.150668

Name : git

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 2.13.6

Release : 2.fc26

URL : https://git-scm.com/

Summary : Fast Version Control System

Description :

Git is a fast, scalable, distributed revision control system with an

unusually rich command set that provides both high-level operations

and full access to internals.



The git rpm installs common set of tools which are usually using with

small amount of dependencies. To install all git packages, including

tools for integrating with other SCMs, install the git-all meta-package.



Update Information:



Previous versions of git mishandled layers of tree objects, which allowed

remote

attackers to cause a denial of service (memory consumption) via a crafted

repository, aka a git bomb. This can also have an impact of disk consumption;

however, an affected process typically would not survive its attempt to build

the data structure in memory before writing to disk.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1510457 - CVE-2017-15298 git: Mishandling layers of tree objects

[fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1510457

