|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-2500a024ef
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|Di, 28. November 2017, 18:56
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15592
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15595
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-2500a024ef
2017-11-28 15:34:11.151431
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : xen
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 4.8.2
Release : 7.fc26
URL : http://xen.org/
Summary : Xen is a virtual machine monitor
Description :
This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line
tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the
Xen hypervisor
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
fix an issue in patch for [XSA-240, CVE-2017-15595] that might be a security
issue fix for [XSA-243, CVE-2017-15592] could cause hypervisor crash (DOS)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1499823 - CVE-2017-15592 xsa243 xen: x86: Incorrect handling of
self-linear shadow mappings with translated guests (XSA-243)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1499823
[ 2 ] Bug #1499820 - CVE-2017-15595 xsa240 xen: Unlimited recursion in linear
pagetable de-typing (XSA-240)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1499820
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade xen' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|