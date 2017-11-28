|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3496-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
|Datum:
|Di, 28. November 2017, 19:03
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000158
|Update von:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python
|
Originalnachricht
|
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3496-2
November 28, 2017
python2.7 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Summary:
Python could be made to run arbitrary code.
Software Description:
- python2.7: An interactive high-level object-oriented language
Details:
USN-3496-1 fixed a vulnerability in Python. This update provides
the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.
Original advisory details:
It was discovered that Python incorrectly handled decoding certain
strings. An attacker could possibly use this issue to execute
arbitrary code.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
python2.7 2.7.3-0ubuntu3.10
python2.7-minimal 2.7.3-0ubuntu3.10
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3496-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3496-1
CVE-2017-1000158
|
|