Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python (Aktualisierung)

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3496-2

November 28, 2017



python2.7 vulnerability

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM



Summary:



Python could be made to run arbitrary code.



Software Description:

- python2.7: An interactive high-level object-oriented language



Details:



USN-3496-1 fixed a vulnerability in Python. This update provides

the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.



Original advisory details:



It was discovered that Python incorrectly handled decoding certain

strings. An attacker could possibly use this issue to execute

arbitrary code.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:

python2.7 2.7.3-0ubuntu3.10

python2.7-minimal 2.7.3-0ubuntu3.10



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3496-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3496-1

CVE-2017-1000158



