Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in RPM
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in RPM
ID: FEDORA-2017-ab57a100f3
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 28. November 2017, 19:07
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7501
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7500

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-ab57a100f3
2017-11-28 16:32:27.211858
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : rpm
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 4.13.0.2
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://www.rpm.org/
Summary     : The RPM package management system
Description :
The RPM Package Manager (RPM) is a powerful command line driven
package management system capable of installing, uninstalling,
verifying, querying, and updating software packages. Each software
package consists of an archive of files along with information about
the package like its version, a description, etc.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This latest stable release on rpm 4.13.x branch brings in several important
bugfixes. For details see release notes at
http://rpm.org/wiki/Releases/4.13.0.2.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1467374 - CVE-2017-7500 rpm: Following symlinks to directories
 when installing packages allows privilege escalation [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1467374
  [ 2 ] Bug #1467375 - CVE-2017-7501 rpm: Following symlinks to files when
 installing packages allows privilege escalation [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1467375
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade rpm' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
