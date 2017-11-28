Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in RPM

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : rpm

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.13.0.2

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.rpm.org/

Summary : The RPM package management system

Description :

The RPM Package Manager (RPM) is a powerful command line driven

package management system capable of installing, uninstalling,

verifying, querying, and updating software packages. Each software

package consists of an archive of files along with information about

the package like its version, a description, etc.



This latest stable release on rpm 4.13.x branch brings in several important

bugfixes. For details see release notes at

http://rpm.org/wiki/Releases/4.13.0.2.

[ 1 ] Bug #1467374 - CVE-2017-7500 rpm: Following symlinks to directories

when installing packages allows privilege escalation [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1467374

[ 2 ] Bug #1467375 - CVE-2017-7501 rpm: Following symlinks to files when

installing packages allows privilege escalation [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1467375

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade rpm' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

