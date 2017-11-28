Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in webkitgtk4

Name : webkitgtk4 Product : Fedora 25 Version : 2.18.3 Release : 1.fc25 URL : http://www.webkitgtk.org/ Summary : GTK+ Web content engine library Description : WebKitGTK+ is the port of the portable web rendering engine WebKit to the GTK+ platform.
This update addresses the following vulnerabilities: * [CVE-2017-13798](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13798), [CVE-2017-13788](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13788), [CVE-2017-13803](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13803) Additional fixes: * Improve calculation of font metrics to prevent scrollbars from being shown unnecessarily in some cases. * Fix handling of null capabilities in WebDriver implementation. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -