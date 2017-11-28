Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in webkitgtk4

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-077334783e

2017-11-28 16:32:27.212205

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : webkitgtk4

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.18.3

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.webkitgtk.org/

Summary : GTK+ Web content engine library

Description :

WebKitGTK+ is the port of the portable web rendering engine WebKit to the

GTK+ platform.



This package contains WebKitGTK+ for GTK+ 3.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



This update addresses the following vulnerabilities: *

[CVE-2017-13798](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13798),

[CVE-2017-13788](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13788),

[CVE-2017-13803](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13803)

Additional fixes: * Improve calculation of font metrics to prevent scrollbars

from being shown unnecessarily in some cases. * Fix handling of null

capabilities in WebDriver implementation.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade webkitgtk4' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

