|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Apache Lucene
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Apache Lucene
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-f1535b86fa
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Di, 28. November 2017, 22:45
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12629
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-f1535b86fa
2017-11-28 16:32:27.212766
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : lucene4
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 4.10.4
Release : 11.fc25
URL : http://lucene.apache.org/
Summary : High-performance, full-featured text search engine
Description :
Apache Lucene is a high-performance, full-featured text search
engine library written entirely in Java. It is a technology suitable
for nearly any application that requires full-text search, especially
cross-platform.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2017-12629
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1501529 - CVE-2017-12629 Solr: Code execution via entity expansion
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1501529
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade lucene4' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|