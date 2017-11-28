Sicherheit: Denial of Service in jbig2dec

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-ed565f9ed0

2017-11-28 16:32:27.213055

Name : jbig2dec

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 0.14

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://jbig2dec.sourceforge.net/

Summary : A decoder implementation of the JBIG2 image compression format

Description :

jbig2dec is a decoder implementation of the JBIG2 image compression format.

JBIG2 is designed for lossy or lossless encoding of 'bilevel' (1-bit

monochrome) images at moderately high resolution, and in particular scanned

paper documents. In this domain it is very efficient, offering compression

ratios on the order of 100:1.



Update Information:



update to 0.14 (bugfix release CVE-2017-9216)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1456730 - CVE-2017-9216 jbig2dec: Null pointer dereference in

jbig2_huffman_get() [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1456730

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade jbig2dec' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

