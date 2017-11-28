Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in jbig2dec
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in jbig2dec
ID: FEDORA-2017-ed565f9ed0
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 28. November 2017, 22:51
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9216

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-ed565f9ed0
2017-11-28 16:32:27.213055
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : jbig2dec
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 0.14
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://jbig2dec.sourceforge.net/
Summary     : A decoder implementation of the JBIG2 image compression format
Description :
jbig2dec is a decoder implementation of the JBIG2 image compression format.
JBIG2 is designed for lossy or lossless encoding of 'bilevel' (1-bit
monochrome) images at moderately high resolution, and in particular scanned
paper documents. In this domain it is very efficient, offering compression
ratios on the order of 100:1.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

update to 0.14 (bugfix release CVE-2017-9216)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1456730 - CVE-2017-9216 jbig2dec: Null pointer dereference in
 jbig2_huffman_get() [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1456730
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade jbig2dec' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
