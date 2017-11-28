Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: DSA-4050-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian stretch
Datum: Di, 28. November 2017, 22:54
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14319
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14318
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15595
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15588
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14316
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15589
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15597
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15594
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15590
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14317
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15592
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15593

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4050-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
November 28, 2017                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : xen
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-14316 CVE-2017-14317 CVE-2017-14318 CVE-2017-14319 
                 CVE-2017-15588 CVE-2017-15589 CVE-2017-15590 CVE-2017-15592 
                 CVE-2017-15593 CVE-2017-15594 CVE-2017-15595 CVE-2017-15597

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Xen hypervisor, which
could result in denial of service, information leaks, privilege escalation
or the execution of arbitrary code.

For the oldstable distribution (jessie) a separate update will be
released.

For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.8.2+xsa245-0+deb9u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your xen packages.

For the detailed security status of xen please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/xen

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=kwuz
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

7
Linux Mint 18.3 er­schie­nen

1
Initia­ti­ve will Open-Sour­ce-Li­zenz­kon­for­mi­tät ver­bes­sern

6
Ende der Un­ter­stüt­zung für Fe­do­ra 25

8
KDE de­fi­niert Ziele für die nächs­ten Jahre

16
OpenSu­se Tum­ble­weed führt Schnapp­schüs­se ein

2
Vir­tualBo­x: Wei­te­re Trei­ber im Stan­dard­ker­nel

26
Li­breOf­fice 6.0 Beta1 ver­füg­bar

8
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.15

6
Raspber­ry-Pi-Clus­ter zu For­schungs­zwe­cken

0
Linux Spie­le-Ad­vents­ka­len­der ge­star­tet
 
Werbung