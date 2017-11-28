Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----Hash: SHA512- -------------------------------------------------------------------------Debian Security Advisory DSA-4050-1 security@debian.orghttps://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz MuehlenhoffNovember 28, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq- -------------------------------------------------------------------------Package : xenCVE ID : CVE-2017-14316 CVE-2017-14317 CVE-2017-14318 CVE-2017-14319 CVE-2017-15588 CVE-2017-15589 CVE-2017-15590 CVE-2017-15592 CVE-2017-15593 CVE-2017-15594 CVE-2017-15595 CVE-2017-15597Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Xen hypervisor, whichcould result in denial of service, information leaks, privilege escalationor the execution of arbitrary code.For the oldstable distribution (jessie) a separate update will bereleased.For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed inversion 4.8.2+xsa245-0+deb9u1.We recommend that you upgrade your xen packages.For the detailed security status of xen please refer toits security tracker page at:https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/xenFurther information about Debian Security Advisories, how to applythese updates to your system and frequently asked questions can befound at: https://www.debian.org/security/Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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kwuz-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----