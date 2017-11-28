Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3496-3
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Di, 28. November 2017, 22:58
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000158
Update von: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Python

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3496-3
November 28, 2017

python3.4, python3.5 vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Python could be made to run arbitrary code.

Software Description:
- python3.5: An interactive high-level object-oriented language
- python3.4: An interactive high-level object-oriented language

Details:

USN-3496-1 fixed a vulnerability in Python2.7. This update provides
the corresponding update for versions 3.4 and 3.5.

Original advisory details:

 It was discovered that Python incorrectly handled decoding certain
 strings. An attacker could possibly use this issue to execute
 arbitrary code.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  python3.5                       3.5.3-1ubuntu0~17.04.2
  python3.5-minimal               3.5.3-1ubuntu0~17.04.2

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  python3.5                       3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.4
  python3.5-minimal               3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.4

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  python3.4                       3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.6
  python3.4-minimal               3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.6

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3496-3
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3496-1
  CVE-2017-1000158

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python3.5/3.5.3-1ubuntu0~17.04.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python3.5/3.5.2-2ubuntu0~16.04.4
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/python3.4/3.4.3-1ubuntu1~14.04.6

