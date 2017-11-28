|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in procmail
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in procmail
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:3269-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Di, 28. November 2017, 23:11
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16844
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: procmail security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3269-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3269
Issue date: 2017-11-28
CVE Names: CVE-2017-16844
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for procmail is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM and IBM Power LE (POWER9) Server (v. 7) -
aarch64, ppc64le
3. Description:
The procmail packages contain a mail processing tool that can be used to
create mail servers, mailing lists, sort incoming mail into separate
folders or files, preprocess mail, start any program upon mail arrival, or
automatically forward selected incoming mail.
Security Fix(es):
* A heap-based buffer overflow flaw was found in procmail's formail
utility. A remote attacker could send a specially crafted email that, when
processed by formail, could cause formail to crash or, possibly, execute
arbitrary code as the user running formail. (CVE-2017-16844)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1500070 - CVE-2017-16844 procmail: Heap-based buffer overflow in loadbuf
function in formisc.c
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
Source:
procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.src.rpm
x86_64:
procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
procmail-debuginfo-3.22-36.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.src.rpm
ppc64:
procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm
procmail-debuginfo-3.22-36.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm
procmail-debuginfo-3.22-36.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm
procmail-debuginfo-3.22-36.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
procmail-debuginfo-3.22-36.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM and IBM Power LE (POWER9) Server (v. 7):
Source:
procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.src.rpm
aarch64:
procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm
procmail-debuginfo-3.22-36.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm
ppc64le:
procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm
procmail-debuginfo-3.22-36.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.src.rpm
x86_64:
procmail-3.22-36.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
procmail-debuginfo-3.22-36.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16844
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFaHd0NXlSAg2UNWIIRAkX6AJ4pLQI+dx8Fm1xHehnwfPc8DMqwTwCeJvsK
PWKDWDmjXdT9z5q3RieVuGE=
=/ACr
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
|
|