Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Apache Portable Runtime

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: apr security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3270-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3270

Issue date: 2017-11-28

CVE Names: CVE-2017-12613

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for apr is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and Red

Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM and IBM Power LE (POWER9) Server (v. 7) -

aarch64, ppc64le



3. Description:



The Apache Portable Runtime (APR) is a portability library used by the

Apache HTTP Server and other projects. It provides a free library of C data

structures and routines.



Security Fix(es):



* An out-of-bounds array dereference was found in apr_time_exp_get(). An

attacker could abuse an unvalidated usage of this function to cause a

denial of service or potentially lead to data leak. (CVE-2017-12613)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



Applications using the APR libraries, such as httpd, must be restarted for

this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1506523 - CVE-2017-12613 apr: Out-of-bounds array deref in apr_time_exp*()

functions



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.src.rpm



i386:

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm



x86_64:

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



i386:

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm



x86_64:

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):



Source:

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.src.rpm



x86_64:

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.src.rpm



i386:

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm



ppc64:

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.ppc.rpm

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.ppc64.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.ppc.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.ppc64.rpm

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.ppc.rpm

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.s390.rpm

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.s390x.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.s390.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.s390x.rpm

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.s390.rpm

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.src.rpm



i386:

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm



x86_64:

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.src.rpm



x86_64:

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm

apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



Source:

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.src.rpm



x86_64:

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm

apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.src.rpm



ppc64:

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc.rpm

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm

apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc.rpm

apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm

apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.s390.rpm

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.s390.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm

apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.s390.rpm

apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm

apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM and IBM Power LE (POWER9) Server (v. 7):



Source:

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.src.rpm



aarch64:

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm

apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm



ppc64le:

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm

apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.src.rpm



x86_64:

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm

apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm

apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12613

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFaHeYxXlSAg2UNWIIRAq68AJ40znkuoeryDgG2kL1l2MTpL+oD6wCggb4M

AW0e3FjuWmFdkBHik4lmxdc=

=vZ+z

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--

RHSA-announce mailing list

RHSA-announce@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce

