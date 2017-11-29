Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Apache Portable Runtime
Name: Denial of Service in Apache Portable Runtime
ID: RHSA-2017:3270-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Mi, 29. November 2017, 06:27
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12613

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: apr security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:3270-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3270
Issue date:        2017-11-28
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-12613 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for apr is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and Red
Hat Enterprise Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM and IBM Power LE (POWER9) Server (v. 7) -
 aarch64, ppc64le

3. Description:

The Apache Portable Runtime (APR) is a portability library used by the
Apache HTTP Server and other projects. It provides a free library of C data
structures and routines.

Security Fix(es):

* An out-of-bounds array dereference was found in apr_time_exp_get(). An
attacker could abuse an unvalidated usage of this function to cause a
denial of service or potentially lead to data leak. (CVE-2017-12613)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

Applications using the APR libraries, such as httpd, must be restarted for
this update to take effect.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1506523 - CVE-2017-12613 apr: Out-of-bounds array deref in apr_time_exp*()
 functions

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):

Source:
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.src.rpm

i386:
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

x86_64:
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):

i386:
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

x86_64:
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):

Source:
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.src.rpm

x86_64:
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):

x86_64:
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):

Source:
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.src.rpm

i386:
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

ppc64:
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.ppc.rpm
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.ppc64.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.ppc.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.ppc64.rpm
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.ppc.rpm
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.ppc64.rpm

s390x:
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.s390.rpm
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.s390x.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.s390.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.s390x.rpm
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.s390.rpm
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):

Source:
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.src.rpm

i386:
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

x86_64:
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):

Source:
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.src.rpm

x86_64:
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):

x86_64:
apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):

Source:
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.src.rpm

x86_64:
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):

Source:
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.src.rpm

ppc64:
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc.rpm
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm
apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc.rpm
apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64.rpm

ppc64le:
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm
apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm

s390x:
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.s390.rpm
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.s390.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm
apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.s390.rpm
apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM and IBM Power LE (POWER9) Server (v. 7):

Source:
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.src.rpm

aarch64:
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm
apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.aarch64.rpm

ppc64le:
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm
apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.ppc64le.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.src.rpm

x86_64:
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
apr-debuginfo-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12613
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFaHeYxXlSAg2UNWIIRAq68AJ40znkuoeryDgG2kL1l2MTpL+oD6wCggb4M
AW0e3FjuWmFdkBHik4lmxdc=
=vZ+z
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
