Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Apache Portable Runtime



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3270 Important



Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3270



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

f43725ed8ac01193b5ffc66369caaed7e8b1bcaeff24e0c8fcf92a36a868f227

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

1a0b7a2ea85f3c4aebe8831fca8058ebc002122d8502fca42e7b39858d916faf

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm



x86_64:

f43725ed8ac01193b5ffc66369caaed7e8b1bcaeff24e0c8fcf92a36a868f227

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

85a772c6b36978427577f740a9597d7c2bb3e90e5ad1752c3f65cfa2657a9ee7

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

1a0b7a2ea85f3c4aebe8831fca8058ebc002122d8502fca42e7b39858d916faf

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

a86fe286455773b17644990de88e5c8cf9400d6dbcb39af0823d8e99cbb92026

apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm



Source:

17e84de76c7f30bb574389344dda75b04aad703e40a71342ebf271d33c424551

apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.src.rpm







