Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Apache Portable Runtime
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Apache Portable Runtime
ID: CESA-2017:3270
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Mi, 29. November 2017, 06:30
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12613
https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3270

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3270 Important

Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3270

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
f43725ed8ac01193b5ffc66369caaed7e8b1bcaeff24e0c8fcf92a36a868f227 
 apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
1a0b7a2ea85f3c4aebe8831fca8058ebc002122d8502fca42e7b39858d916faf 
 apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm

x86_64:
f43725ed8ac01193b5ffc66369caaed7e8b1bcaeff24e0c8fcf92a36a868f227 
 apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
85a772c6b36978427577f740a9597d7c2bb3e90e5ad1752c3f65cfa2657a9ee7 
 apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm
1a0b7a2ea85f3c4aebe8831fca8058ebc002122d8502fca42e7b39858d916faf 
 apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
a86fe286455773b17644990de88e5c8cf9400d6dbcb39af0823d8e99cbb92026 
 apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm

Source:
17e84de76c7f30bb574389344dda75b04aad703e40a71342ebf271d33c424551 
 apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

7
Linux Mint 18.3 er­schie­nen

1
Initia­ti­ve will Open-Sour­ce-Li­zenz­kon­for­mi­tät ver­bes­sern

6
Ende der Un­ter­stüt­zung für Fe­do­ra 25

8
KDE de­fi­niert Ziele für die nächs­ten Jahre

16
OpenSu­se Tum­ble­weed führt Schnapp­schüs­se ein

2
Vir­tualBo­x: Wei­te­re Trei­ber im Stan­dard­ker­nel

26
Li­breOf­fice 6.0 Beta1 ver­füg­bar

8
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.15

6
Raspber­ry-Pi-Clus­ter zu For­schungs­zwe­cken

0
Linux Spie­le-Ad­vents­ka­len­der ge­star­tet
 
Werbung