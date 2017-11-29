|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Apache Portable Runtime
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Apache Portable Runtime
|ID:
|CESA-2017:3270
|Distribution:
|CentOS
|Plattformen:
|CentOS 6
|Datum:
|Mi, 29. November 2017, 06:30
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12613
https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3270
|
Originalnachricht
|
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3270 Important
Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3270
The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )
i386:
f43725ed8ac01193b5ffc66369caaed7e8b1bcaeff24e0c8fcf92a36a868f227
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
1a0b7a2ea85f3c4aebe8831fca8058ebc002122d8502fca42e7b39858d916faf
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
x86_64:
f43725ed8ac01193b5ffc66369caaed7e8b1bcaeff24e0c8fcf92a36a868f227
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
85a772c6b36978427577f740a9597d7c2bb3e90e5ad1752c3f65cfa2657a9ee7
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm
1a0b7a2ea85f3c4aebe8831fca8058ebc002122d8502fca42e7b39858d916faf
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.i686.rpm
a86fe286455773b17644990de88e5c8cf9400d6dbcb39af0823d8e99cbb92026
apr-devel-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.x86_64.rpm
Source:
17e84de76c7f30bb574389344dda75b04aad703e40a71342ebf271d33c424551
apr-1.3.9-5.el6_9.1.src.rpm
