Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Apache Portable Runtime

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3270 ImportantUpstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3270The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) x86_64:ef45657b829290b4b95e2b387cef4b12ccdd6daf6f843a89f8ae1de35b778f5f apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm9e2e5ff3d7cf302ac80e00f5ffaf05396cd9843c9f9aaeccc19b18e10a9055d3 apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm102f40285f4c4294b2dc5195abbaffacb72a8ebdcd54db19b363134643daaa3f apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpmdbdcebf6643326fd04a60d3392756642f2e1215ee9d5609e09721286454da551 apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpmSource:e1d7eecf968f001d7e125582bc8dc6467e7de98b1eeb1cf7d80e42a834131c05 apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.src.rpm