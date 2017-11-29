Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Apache Portable Runtime
Name: Denial of Service in Apache Portable Runtime
ID: CESA-2017:3270
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Mi, 29. November 2017, 06:34
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3270
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12613

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3270 Important

Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3270

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
ef45657b829290b4b95e2b387cef4b12ccdd6daf6f843a89f8ae1de35b778f5f 
 apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
9e2e5ff3d7cf302ac80e00f5ffaf05396cd9843c9f9aaeccc19b18e10a9055d3 
 apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm
102f40285f4c4294b2dc5195abbaffacb72a8ebdcd54db19b363134643daaa3f 
 apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm
dbdcebf6643326fd04a60d3392756642f2e1215ee9d5609e09721286454da551 
 apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

Source:
e1d7eecf968f001d7e125582bc8dc6467e7de98b1eeb1cf7d80e42a834131c05 
 apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

