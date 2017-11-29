Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Apache Portable Runtime



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3270 Important



Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3270



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

ef45657b829290b4b95e2b387cef4b12ccdd6daf6f843a89f8ae1de35b778f5f

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm

9e2e5ff3d7cf302ac80e00f5ffaf05396cd9843c9f9aaeccc19b18e10a9055d3

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm

102f40285f4c4294b2dc5195abbaffacb72a8ebdcd54db19b363134643daaa3f

apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.i686.rpm

dbdcebf6643326fd04a60d3392756642f2e1215ee9d5609e09721286454da551

apr-devel-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.x86_64.rpm



Source:

e1d7eecf968f001d7e125582bc8dc6467e7de98b1eeb1cf7d80e42a834131c05

apr-1.4.8-3.el7_4.1.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



