Sicherheit: Denial of Service in quagga
|Name:
|Denial of Service in quagga
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-7d25605e98
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
|Datum:
|Mi, 29. November 2017, 06:40
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1504420
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16227
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1462426
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-7d25605e98
2017-11-28 22:04:39.402846
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : quagga
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 1.2.2
Release : 1.fc27
URL : http://www.quagga.net
Summary : Routing daemon
Description :
Quagga is free software that operates TCP/IP-based routing protocols. It takes
a multi-server and multi-threaded approach to resolving the current complexity
of the Internet.
Quagga supports Babel, BGP4, BGP4+, BGP4-, IS-IS (experimental), OSPFv2,
OSPFv3, RIPv1, RIPv2, RIPng, PIM-SSM and NHRP.
Quagga is intended to be used as a Route Server and a Route Reflector. It is
not a toolkit; it provides full routing power under a new architecture.
Quagga by design has a process for each protocol.
Quagga is a fork of GNU Zebra.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
rebase to version 1.2.2, solves CVE-2017-16227, solves error produced by
install
script
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1509292 - CVE-2017-16227 quagga: Incorrect AS_PATH size
calculation for long paths [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1509292
[ 2 ] Bug #1462426 - Installing with dnf produces error
/var/tmp/rpm-tmp.jMe0EE: line 44 [: too many arguments
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1462426
[ 3 ] Bug #1504420 - quagga-1.2.2 is available
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1504420
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade quagga' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|