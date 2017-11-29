Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tcmu-runner
Name: Mehrere Probleme in tcmu-runner
ID: RHSA-2017:3277-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Gluster Storage
Datum: Mi, 29. November 2017, 06:51
Originalnachricht

 
=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: tcmu-runner security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:3277-01
Product:           Red Hat Gluster Storage
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3277
Issue date:        2017-11-29
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-1000198 CVE-2017-1000199 CVE-2017-1000200 
                   CVE-2017-1000201 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for tcmu-runner is now available for Red Hat Gluster Storage
3.3.1 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Gluster Storage Server 3.3 on RHEL-7 - x86_64

3. Description:

The tcmu-runner packages provide a service that handles the complexity of
the LIO kernel target's userspace passthrough interface (TCMU). It presents
a C plugin API for extension modules that handle SCSI requests in ways not
possible or suitable to be handled by LIO's in-kernel backstores.

Security Fix(es):

* A flaw was found in the implementation of CheckConfig method in
handler_glfs.so of the tcmu-runner daemon. A local, non-root user with
access to the D-Bus system bus could send a specially crafted string to
CheckConfig method resulting in various kinds of segmentation fault.
(CVE-2017-1000198)

* A NULL pointer dereference flaw was found in the UnregisterHandler method
implemented in the tcmu-runner daemon. A local, non-root user with access
to the D-Bus system bus could call the UnregisterHandler method with the
name of a handler loaded internally in tcmu-runner via dlopen() to trigger
DoS. (CVE-2017-1000200)

* A NULL pointer dereference flaw was found in the UnregisterHandler method
implemented in the tcmu-runner daemon. A local, non-root user with access
to the D-Bus system bus could call UnregisterHandler method with
non-existing tcmu handler as paramater to trigger DoS. (CVE-2017-1000201)

* A file information leak flaw was found in implementation of the
CheckConfig method in handler_qcow.so of the tcmu-runner daemon. A local,
non-root user with access to the D-Bus system bus could use this flaw to
leak arbitrary file names which might not be retrievable by non-root user.
(CVE-2017-1000199)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1472332 - tcmu-runner: Various security and functionality related bugfixes
 (multiple DoS, memory leaks)
1487246 - CVE-2017-1000198 tcmu-runner: glfs handler allows local DoS via
 crafted CheckConfig strings
1487247 - CVE-2017-1000201 tcmu-runner: UnregisterHandler dbus method in
 tcmu-runner daemon for non-existing handler causes DoS
1487251 - CVE-2017-1000200 tcmu-runner: UnregisterHandler D-Bus method in
 tcmu-runner daemon for internal handler causes DoS
1487252 - CVE-2017-1000199 tcmu-runner: qcow handler opens up an information
 leak via the CheckConfig D-Bus method

6. Package List:

Red Hat Gluster Storage Server 3.3 on RHEL-7:

Source:
tcmu-runner-1.2.0-16.el7rhgs.src.rpm

x86_64:
libtcmu-1.2.0-16.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
libtcmu-devel-1.2.0-16.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
tcmu-runner-1.2.0-16.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
tcmu-runner-debuginfo-1.2.0-16.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
