|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in tcmu-runner
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in tcmu-runner
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:3277-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Gluster Storage
|Datum:
|Mi, 29. November 2017, 06:51
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000198
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000200
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000199
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000201
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: tcmu-runner security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3277-01
Product: Red Hat Gluster Storage
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3277
Issue date: 2017-11-29
CVE Names: CVE-2017-1000198 CVE-2017-1000199 CVE-2017-1000200
CVE-2017-1000201
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for tcmu-runner is now available for Red Hat Gluster Storage
3.3.1 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Gluster Storage Server 3.3 on RHEL-7 - x86_64
3. Description:
The tcmu-runner packages provide a service that handles the complexity of
the LIO kernel target's userspace passthrough interface (TCMU). It presents
a C plugin API for extension modules that handle SCSI requests in ways not
possible or suitable to be handled by LIO's in-kernel backstores.
Security Fix(es):
* A flaw was found in the implementation of CheckConfig method in
handler_glfs.so of the tcmu-runner daemon. A local, non-root user with
access to the D-Bus system bus could send a specially crafted string to
CheckConfig method resulting in various kinds of segmentation fault.
(CVE-2017-1000198)
* A NULL pointer dereference flaw was found in the UnregisterHandler method
implemented in the tcmu-runner daemon. A local, non-root user with access
to the D-Bus system bus could call the UnregisterHandler method with the
name of a handler loaded internally in tcmu-runner via dlopen() to trigger
DoS. (CVE-2017-1000200)
* A NULL pointer dereference flaw was found in the UnregisterHandler method
implemented in the tcmu-runner daemon. A local, non-root user with access
to the D-Bus system bus could call UnregisterHandler method with
non-existing tcmu handler as paramater to trigger DoS. (CVE-2017-1000201)
* A file information leak flaw was found in implementation of the
CheckConfig method in handler_qcow.so of the tcmu-runner daemon. A local,
non-root user with access to the D-Bus system bus could use this flaw to
leak arbitrary file names which might not be retrievable by non-root user.
(CVE-2017-1000199)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1472332 - tcmu-runner: Various security and functionality related bugfixes
(multiple DoS, memory leaks)
1487246 - CVE-2017-1000198 tcmu-runner: glfs handler allows local DoS via
crafted CheckConfig strings
1487247 - CVE-2017-1000201 tcmu-runner: UnregisterHandler dbus method in
tcmu-runner daemon for non-existing handler causes DoS
1487251 - CVE-2017-1000200 tcmu-runner: UnregisterHandler D-Bus method in
tcmu-runner daemon for internal handler causes DoS
1487252 - CVE-2017-1000199 tcmu-runner: qcow handler opens up an information
leak via the CheckConfig D-Bus method
6. Package List:
Red Hat Gluster Storage Server 3.3 on RHEL-7:
Source:
tcmu-runner-1.2.0-16.el7rhgs.src.rpm
x86_64:
libtcmu-1.2.0-16.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
libtcmu-devel-1.2.0-16.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
tcmu-runner-1.2.0-16.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
tcmu-runner-debuginfo-1.2.0-16.el7rhgs.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000198
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000199
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000200
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000201
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFaHipnXlSAg2UNWIIRApskAJ4p+MyMaPXy3qq89HU2FrSo4Qb+fwCffIls
CIp3Ur5Mk5owm97snG6u5+k=
=Ofa8
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
|
|