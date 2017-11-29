Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Samba
Name: Zwei Probleme in Samba
ID: RHSA-2017:3278-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Mi, 29. November 2017, 09:37
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15275
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14746

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: samba4 security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:3278-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3278
Issue date:        2017-11-29
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-14746 CVE-2017-15275 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for samba4 is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

3. Description:

Samba is an open-source implementation of the Server Message Block (SMB) or
Common Internet File System (CIFS) protocol, which allows PC-compatible
machines to share files, printers, and other information.

Security Fix(es):

* A use-after-free flaw was found in the way samba servers handled certain
SMB1 requests. An unauthenticated attacker could send specially-crafted
SMB1 requests to cause the server to crash or execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2017-14746)

* A memory disclosure flaw was found in samba. An attacker could retrieve
parts of server memory, which could contain potentially sensitive data, by
sending specially-crafted requests to the samba server. (CVE-2017-15275)

Red Hat would like to thank the Samba project for reporting these issues.
Upstream acknowledges Yihan Lian and Zhibin Hu (Qihoo 360 GearTeam) as the
original reporter of CVE-2017-14746; and Volker Lendecke (SerNet and the
Samba Team) as the original reporter of CVE-2017-15275.

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

After installing this update, the smb service will be restarted
automatically.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1511899 - CVE-2017-14746 samba: Use-after-free in processing SMB1 requests
1512465 - CVE-2017-15275 samba: Server heap-memory disclosure

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):

Source:
samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.src.rpm

i386:
samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):

Source:
samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.src.rpm

x86_64:
samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):

Source:
samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.src.rpm

i386:
samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

ppc64:
samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm
samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

s390x:
samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm
samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm
samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm
samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm
samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm
samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm
samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm
samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm
samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm
samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm
samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm
samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm
samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm
samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):

Source:
samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.src.rpm

i386:
samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm
samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

x86_64:
samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm
samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14746
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15275
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFaHmnoXlSAg2UNWIIRApULAJ0Uulozki/eUw8jf4zjz5267SRV6QCfYb/F
9fqJ5MoDI6UH+RBRPhlNVRY=
=L4HZ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--
RHSA-announce mailing list
RHSA-announce@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce
