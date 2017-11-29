Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Samba

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: samba4 security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3278-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3278

Issue date: 2017-11-29

CVE Names: CVE-2017-14746 CVE-2017-15275

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for samba4 is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64



3. Description:



Samba is an open-source implementation of the Server Message Block (SMB) or

Common Internet File System (CIFS) protocol, which allows PC-compatible

machines to share files, printers, and other information.



Security Fix(es):



* A use-after-free flaw was found in the way samba servers handled certain

SMB1 requests. An unauthenticated attacker could send specially-crafted

SMB1 requests to cause the server to crash or execute arbitrary code.

(CVE-2017-14746)



* A memory disclosure flaw was found in samba. An attacker could retrieve

parts of server memory, which could contain potentially sensitive data, by

sending specially-crafted requests to the samba server. (CVE-2017-15275)



Red Hat would like to thank the Samba project for reporting these issues.

Upstream acknowledges Yihan Lian and Zhibin Hu (Qihoo 360 GearTeam) as the

original reporter of CVE-2017-14746; and Volker Lendecke (SerNet and the

Samba Team) as the original reporter of CVE-2017-15275.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the smb service will be restarted

automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1511899 - CVE-2017-14746 samba: Use-after-free in processing SMB1 requests

1512465 - CVE-2017-15275 samba: Server heap-memory disclosure



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):



Source:

samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.src.rpm



x86_64:

samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm



ppc64:

samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm

samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm

samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.src.rpm



i386:

samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm

samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.i686.rpm



x86_64:

samba4-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-client-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-common-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-dc-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-dc-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-debuginfo-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-devel-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-libs-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-pidl-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-python-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-test-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-winbind-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-winbind-clients-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm

samba4-winbind-krb5-locator-4.2.10-12.el6_9.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14746

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15275

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

