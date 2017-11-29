Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3497-1

November 29, 2017



openjdk-7 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in OpenJDK 7.



Software Description:

- openjdk-7: Open Source Java implementation



Details:



It was discovered that the Smart Card IO subsystem in OpenJDK did not

properly maintain state. An attacker could use this to specially construct

an untrusted Java application or applet to gain access to a smart card,

bypassing sandbox restrictions. (CVE-2017-10274)



Gaston Traberg discovered that the Serialization component of OpenJDK did

not properly limit the amount of memory allocated when performing

deserializations. An attacker could use this to cause a denial of service

(memory exhaustion). (CVE-2017-10281)



It was discovered that the Remote Method Invocation (RMI) component in

OpenJDK did not properly handle unreferenced objects. An attacker could use

this to specially construct an untrusted Java application or applet that

could escape sandbox restrictions. (CVE-2017-10285)



It was discovered that the HTTPUrlConnection classes in OpenJDK did not

properly handle newlines. An attacker could use this to convince a Java

application or applet to inject headers into http requests.

(CVE-2017-10295)



Francesco Palmarini, Marco Squarcina, Mauro Tempesta, and Riccardo Focardi

discovered that the Serialization component of OpenJDK did not properly

restrict the amount of memory allocated when deserializing objects from

Java Cryptography Extension KeyStore (JCEKS). An attacker could use this to

cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion). (CVE-2017-10345)



It was discovered that the Hotspot component of OpenJDK did not properly

perform loader checks when handling the invokespecial JVM instruction. An

attacker could use this to specially construct an untrusted Java

application or applet that could escape sandbox restrictions.

(CVE-2017-10346)



Gaston Traberg discovered that the Serialization component of OpenJDK did

not properly limit the amount of memory allocated when performing

deserializations in the SimpleTimeZone class. An attacker could use this to

cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion). (CVE-2017-10347)



It was discovered that the Serialization component of OpenJDK did not

properly limit the amount of memory allocated when performing

deserializations. An attacker could use this to cause a denial of service

(memory exhaustion). (CVE-2017-10348, CVE-2017-10357)



It was discovered that the JAXP component in OpenJDK did not properly limit

the amount of memory allocated when performing deserializations. An

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion).

(CVE-2017-10349)



It was discovered that the JAX-WS component in OpenJDK did not properly

limit the amount of memory allocated when performing deserializations. An

attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion).

(CVE-2017-10350)



It was discovered that the Networking component of OpenJDK did not properly

set timeouts on FTP client actions. A remote attacker could use this to

cause a denial of service (application hang). (CVE-2017-10355)



Francesco Palmarini, Marco Squarcina, Mauro Tempesta, Riccardo Focardi, and

Tobias Ospelt discovered that the Security component in OpenJDK did not

sufficiently protect password-based encryption keys in key stores. An

attacker could use this to expose sensitive information. (CVE-2017-10356)



Jeffrey Altman discovered that the Kerberos client implementation in

OpenJDK incorrectly trusted unauthenticated portions of Kerberos tickets. A

remote attacker could use this to impersonate trusted network services or

perform other attacks. (CVE-2017-10388)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

icedtea-7-jre-jamvm 7u151-2.6.11-2ubuntu0.14.04.1

openjdk-7-jre 7u151-2.6.11-2ubuntu0.14.04.1

openjdk-7-jre-headless 7u151-2.6.11-2ubuntu0.14.04.1

openjdk-7-jre-lib 7u151-2.6.11-2ubuntu0.14.04.1

openjdk-7-jre-zero 7u151-2.6.11-2ubuntu0.14.04.1



This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional

bug fixes. After a standard system update you need to restart any

Java applications or applets to make all the necessary changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3497-1

CVE-2017-10274, CVE-2017-10281, CVE-2017-10285, CVE-2017-10295,

CVE-2017-10345, CVE-2017-10346, CVE-2017-10347, CVE-2017-10348,

CVE-2017-10349, CVE-2017-10350, CVE-2017-10355, CVE-2017-10356,

CVE-2017-10357, CVE-2017-10388



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openjdk-7/7u151-2.6.11-2ubuntu0.14.04.1





