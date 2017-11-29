Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK

|
--===============7291457075306200363==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="43cbovrzqktqz4fr"
Content-Disposition: inline
--43cbovrzqktqz4fr
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3497-1
November 29, 2017
openjdk-7 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in OpenJDK 7.
Software Description:
- openjdk-7: Open Source Java implementation
Details:
It was discovered that the Smart Card IO subsystem in OpenJDK did not
properly maintain state. An attacker could use this to specially construct
an untrusted Java application or applet to gain access to a smart card,
bypassing sandbox restrictions. (CVE-2017-10274)
Gaston Traberg discovered that the Serialization component of OpenJDK did
not properly limit the amount of memory allocated when performing
deserializations. An attacker could use this to cause a denial of service
(memory exhaustion). (CVE-2017-10281)
It was discovered that the Remote Method Invocation (RMI) component in
OpenJDK did not properly handle unreferenced objects. An attacker could use
this to specially construct an untrusted Java application or applet that
could escape sandbox restrictions. (CVE-2017-10285)
It was discovered that the HTTPUrlConnection classes in OpenJDK did not
properly handle newlines. An attacker could use this to convince a Java
application or applet to inject headers into http requests.
(CVE-2017-10295)
Francesco Palmarini, Marco Squarcina, Mauro Tempesta, and Riccardo Focardi
discovered that the Serialization component of OpenJDK did not properly
restrict the amount of memory allocated when deserializing objects from
Java Cryptography Extension KeyStore (JCEKS). An attacker could use this to
cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion). (CVE-2017-10345)
It was discovered that the Hotspot component of OpenJDK did not properly
perform loader checks when handling the invokespecial JVM instruction. An
attacker could use this to specially construct an untrusted Java
application or applet that could escape sandbox restrictions.
(CVE-2017-10346)
Gaston Traberg discovered that the Serialization component of OpenJDK did
not properly limit the amount of memory allocated when performing
deserializations in the SimpleTimeZone class. An attacker could use this to
cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion). (CVE-2017-10347)
It was discovered that the Serialization component of OpenJDK did not
properly limit the amount of memory allocated when performing
deserializations. An attacker could use this to cause a denial of service
(memory exhaustion). (CVE-2017-10348, CVE-2017-10357)
It was discovered that the JAXP component in OpenJDK did not properly limit
the amount of memory allocated when performing deserializations. An
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion).
(CVE-2017-10349)
It was discovered that the JAX-WS component in OpenJDK did not properly
limit the amount of memory allocated when performing deserializations. An
attacker could use this to cause a denial of service (memory exhaustion).
(CVE-2017-10350)
It was discovered that the Networking component of OpenJDK did not properly
set timeouts on FTP client actions. A remote attacker could use this to
cause a denial of service (application hang). (CVE-2017-10355)
Francesco Palmarini, Marco Squarcina, Mauro Tempesta, Riccardo Focardi, and
Tobias Ospelt discovered that the Security component in OpenJDK did not
sufficiently protect password-based encryption keys in key stores. An
attacker could use this to expose sensitive information. (CVE-2017-10356)
Jeffrey Altman discovered that the Kerberos client implementation in
OpenJDK incorrectly trusted unauthenticated portions of Kerberos tickets. A
remote attacker could use this to impersonate trusted network services or
perform other attacks. (CVE-2017-10388)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
icedtea-7-jre-jamvm 7u151-2.6.11-2ubuntu0.14.04.1
openjdk-7-jre 7u151-2.6.11-2ubuntu0.14.04.1
openjdk-7-jre-headless 7u151-2.6.11-2ubuntu0.14.04.1
openjdk-7-jre-lib 7u151-2.6.11-2ubuntu0.14.04.1
openjdk-7-jre-zero 7u151-2.6.11-2ubuntu0.14.04.1
This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional
bug fixes. After a standard system update you need to restart any
Java applications or applets to make all the necessary changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3497-1
CVE-2017-10274, CVE-2017-10281, CVE-2017-10285, CVE-2017-10295,
CVE-2017-10345, CVE-2017-10346, CVE-2017-10347, CVE-2017-10348,
CVE-2017-10349, CVE-2017-10350, CVE-2017-10355, CVE-2017-10356,
CVE-2017-10357, CVE-2017-10388
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/openjdk-7/7u151-2.6.11-2ubuntu0.14.04.1
--43cbovrzqktqz4fr
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=EKBL
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--43cbovrzqktqz4fr--
--===============7291457075306200363==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce